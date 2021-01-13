Bars and Restaurants Suing Cuomo

They launched GoFundMe pages to try and stay in business, now 70 New York bars and restaurants have filed a lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo. From the state’s constant changing dining regulations violating the businesses’s civil rights, to keeping them closed when Manhattan had the least COVID cases in the country, as well as the state.

Real Deal, first broke the story. The restaurants have spent thousands of dollars reconfiguring outdoor and indoor spaces to comply only to be shut down, forced to create and spend more.

The restaurants are seeking compensatory and down punitive damages “for both the current and lasting impact of the Orders,” according to the complaint.

This lawsuit is the another attempt to get justice. A $500 million class action lawsuit filed in September was thrown out in November. In December, several restaurants filed suits against Cuomo in an attempt to put a halt to the city’s second indoor dining ban, that suit is still ongoing.