MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Basement Windows Security Tips and Tricks

Basement Windows Security Tips and Tricks

According to FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, 14% of robbers come into houses through basement windows. How to protect yourself and make your house safe?

Burglars always choose places of the least resistance to enter a home. These are often the windows in the basement. They are usually located far from the main rooms and are rarely visited by the owners. To reduce the risk of burglary, windows must be well-protected. Let`s consider several ways to indemnify your house. 

  1.  Install lights. Lights with motion sensors are best suited. They have a double benefit: 
  •  In most cases, bright light will stop a burglar 
  •  You can easily spot entry into the yard 
  1.  Install outdoor surveillance cameras. They must be in visible places. The burglar will see them and will not enter the house. Outdoor cameras shoot well in the dark. This way, you will be able to monitor the house 24/7. 
  1.  Stick the protective film from the inside. The protective film will make the window more durable. Also, in case of penetration, it will not let the fragments scatter. Thus, it will be more difficult for the robber to knock out the fragments and get inside. 
  1.  Use a magnetic lock. The magnetic lock informs the owner if the window is open or closed. One part of the magnet is installed on the movable part of the window, and the other is on the window frame. When the window opens, an alarm is sent to the home security system. 
  1.  Make the place uncomfortable. Outside the house, near the window, you can plant a thorny shrub. This will become a serious obstacle. Try to leave an empty space under the basement window insight. This will deprive the burglar of an improvised staircase for getting into.  
  1.  Choose a quality window. The basement window should be made of durable fiberglass with an additional safety lock.  

Take advantage of at least a few of these tips, and your basement window will be much more secure!

Related Items
Family

Related Items

More in Family

French’s Mustard and Tom Colicchio of CRAFT NYC Partner for Pop Up

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 3, 2021
Read More

Understanding Neurodiverse Families with The Mom Kind

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 1, 2021
Read More

How to Deal with Misbehaving Children at Home

WriterMarch 1, 2021
Read More

Top 5 Reasons for Installing a Fence around Your Property

WriterFebruary 26, 2021
Read More

Golden Tips to Choose a Home Buying Company

WriterFebruary 26, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Standards of Beauty

Gemma FarquharFebruary 25, 2021
Read More

NYC Ice Rinks Are In The News

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Best Personalized Aprons for all Occasions

WriterFebruary 22, 2021
Read More

Creating & Maintaining Your Ideal Garden Space

WriterFebruary 21, 2021
Read More