Basil Hayden Toast Launches at Rooftop Soiree

It was a stunning summer day that rang in the latest divine spirit to hit the market – Basil Hayden Toast.

At the PUBLIC Hotel, invited guests attended an intimate soiree where they sipped as the sun set. “This is a perfect night to experience this,” said American Whiskey Ambassador Tim Heuisler to the crowd gathered on the private roof.

Soft jazz played as attendees indulged in lobster rolls and burgers before sampling the big reveal of the night. Tastes of toasted oak complemented by vanilla and a sweet caramel finish were discovered in the beautiful dark amber pour. Toast made dreams a reality on this summer day that brought together a moment as enriching as the sweet aroma coming from the glass of dried fruit and caramelized sugar.

Basil Hayden Toast is a super-premium bourbon consisting of an entirely new brown rice forward mash bill and toasted barrel finish for a softer, smoother bourbon with an increased depth of flavor. Basil Hayden Toast marks the newest, permanent expression to join the Basil Hayden family of award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys since 2017.



Uniquely-crafted by eighth generation distiller, Freddie Noe, Basil Hayden Toast is a product that marries innovation and history. In lieu of traditional rye grain, Basil Hayden Toast is made using US-grown brown rice, which imparts a hint of sweetness and a touch less spice, while a secondary toasted barrel finish draws out notes of caramelized sugar and toasted wood. After aging, the toasted brown rice bourbon is blended back with more brown rice bourbon which has been rested in level four char barrels to achieve a final product with complex flavor grounded in sweet vanilla and rich roasted notes, which embodies the welcoming, approachable nature for which Basil Hayden is known.



In addition to being the newest permanent expression to join the Basil Hayden portfolio, Basil Hayden Toast marks the debut of a sophisticated, design-forward packaging for the brand, with a new look that elevates its most distinctive brand asset – the monogrammed belt. A nod to the metal hoops that encircle bourbon barrels, the belt holds both the physical bottle and liquid stories of Basil Hayden together.

