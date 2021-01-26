Bay Street Theatre Present Online Master Classes With Ben Vereen

He made his Broadway debut in the controversial Broadway musical Hair. He won a Tony nomination for his first Broadway show Jesus Christ Superstar, as the betrayer Judas. For his exquisite performance in the original Broadway’s Pippin, Ben Vereen won the Tony Award. He also won over the American public and received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of “Chicken” George Moore in Alex Haley’s landmark TV miniseries Roots. Now Ben Vereen will teach an online, eight-week series of master classes at the Bay Street Theatre starting January 25

through March 15

“Authenticity” is the key word to describe Ben Vereen’s master class: to be, as opposed to becoming the character. Ben not only brings his amazing talent as an actor and entertainer, but his knowledge of taking the content and bringing it into another dimension of interpretation. Within a two-hour time frame, he will work with students on either a portion of a song or a monologue of their choice, breaking down the form and language, before circling back with an individual sense of style and self-confidence. Following each person’s performance, Ben will lead a question-and-answer session that involves the other students. Please note: what happens in the room, stays in the room—to protect each student and to help all who participate to grow into the talented artists they are meant to be.

For more information, visit BayStreet.org.