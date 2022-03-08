Baywatch Babe Pamela Anderson is Taking On Broadway’s Chicago

Pamela Anderson is starting off with a bang making her Broadway debut as foxy Roxie Hart. Beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Anderson calls playing Roxie on Broadway “as a dream fulfilled. I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work,” Anderson, 54, stated in a press release.

The musical originally debuted on Broadway in 1975 with Gwen Verdon as Roxie, while Ann Reinking played the character in the 1996 revival.

Other merry murderess’s include Liza Minnelli (who substituted for Gwen Verdon in the original production in 1975), Lisa Rinna, Bianca Marroquin, Paige Davis, Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Ruthie Henshall, Melora Hardin, Ashlee Simpson, Melanie Griffith … and Renée Zellweger in the 2002 Chicago film adaptation. Henshall, Simpson, Shields, and Williams have portrayed the character both on Broadway and The West End.

Anderson was on Playboy’s magazine’s cover a record 14 times, while appearing on Playboy’s international covers over 100 times worldwide.

“And that’s showbiz Kid.”