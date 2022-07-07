Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Let’s You Inside a Tragedy

Last night I went to see Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Marya Christen also known as Marya Coburn, who not only knew Elvis intimately, but was one of his co-star in “Stay Away Joe”. My father was in the industry, so the rumors and stories that surrounded him were in abundance. Thought I was really too young for the Elvis craze, I did listen to the gossip. In seeing the film I began to realize those stories might not just be fantasy, but realty.

It is highly probable most young people today haven’t a clue who Elvis was. Most do not know even know who Judy Garland was. In Luhrmann’s film Elvis comes alive again, along with his manager/capture Colonel Tom Parker, played like a rattle snake by Tom Hanks.

Parker states “I am the man who gave the world Elvis Presley,” but he is also the man who swindled and helped kill this singing superstar.

The film is told through Parker’s eyes which makes him even more insidious.

In the film Elvis is played by the marvelous Austin Butler, who according to Marya even got the way he held his fingers correctly. We see Elvis seduced and betrayed by fame. We see snippets of Elvis life from Beale Street to Graceland, from meeting the 14 year-old Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) to their marriage and child Lisa Marie. We fly through decades of a life that was on the outside perfect, but in the inside was a prison. At one point Elvis traveled to 17 cities in so many days, leading to complete exhaustion.

What is the most revelatory part of the whole piece is Elvis’s musicality. Having spent most of his young life in poverty, being considered poor what trash, he was a part of the Black-majority communities of Tennessee and Mississippi. The Gospel and the Black artists inspired him, and it is their music he sang to great success. Big Mama Thornton (the fabulous Shonka Dukureh) first sang “Hound Dog”. B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Little Richard (Alton Mason) and Mahalia Jackson (Cle Morgan) were who Elvis looked up to, emulated and were his contemporaries. He was breaking the segregation laws and fighting for rights, long before it was cool to do so.

When Parker tries to mold him into what he thinks America wants, we see that backfire. Elvis moves were the stirrings of the sexual revolution of the 60’s.



This film will make a star out of Butler, who is sure to be nominated for the Oscar. Butler is magnetic and you can’t take your eyes off has looks, stance, presence, dancing, gyrating and voice. By the end of the film you feel as if you have known this singer forever and are sorry you could not help stop the tragedy that became his life.

Hanks is impressive, but at times feels over-the-top. Parker was after all a con man and most of these men fade into the wall so their antics are not discovered. Parker’s villainy was not discovered until after Elvis’s death.

Co-production designer, producer and costume designer Catherine Martin – Luhrmann’s spouse, creates a sublime effect of pink hues that give the aura of innocents, hope and optimism. Mandy Walker’s cinematography is dazzling.

Luhrmann’s direction is exquisite, as he conducts this roller coaster ride of unique transitions that at times can seem dizzying, but in a good way.

At two-hours and 39 minutes, I was not bored or wandering once. As a matter a fact I want to see this again, as the film has so much to say.