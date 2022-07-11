MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Beanie Feldstein Leaving Funny Girl Citing Change in Direction

Beanie Feldstein is leaving the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on July 31, two months before she stated she was leaving.

In a statement on Instagram, Feldstein claims her early exit is due to a decision by the production “to take the show in a different direction.” Does this mean she’s fired? I am asking because once a show opens its frozen.

One also wonders if Jane Lynch, will stay if Lea Michelle is cast. The production plans to make a formal announcement regarding casting for Fanny Brice tomorrow afternoon, telling fans to “Stay tuned.” Feldstein, was originally supposed to end her run in September.

Funny Girl on Broadway @FunnyGirlBwy Stay tuned, gorgeous…
Image
Could Julie Benko become the star? On July 9th Julie tweeted @JujujulieBee Guess who’s making her Fanny debut at 2pm!? The hardworking, kind, and incredibly deserving
@EphieAardema

Go see this remarkably talented woman SHINE!!!

@FunnyGirlBwy

break a leg my friend!!!

Image

Image

Now why would Julie Benko not be going on unless she is now the lead?
Could this also be because Beanie is constantly out of the show?
Ohhh gossip abounds.

