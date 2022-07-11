Beanie Feldstein Leaving Funny Girl Citing Change in Direction

Beanie Feldstein is leaving the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on July 31, two months before she stated she was leaving.
In a statement on Instagram, Feldstein claims her early exit is due to a decision by the production “to take the show in a different direction.” Does this mean she’s fired? I am asking because once a show opens its frozen.
One also wonders if Jane Lynch, will stay if Lea Michelle is cast. The production plans to make a formal announcement regarding casting for Fanny Brice tomorrow afternoon, telling fans to “Stay tuned.” Feldstein, was originally supposed to end her run in September.
Funny Girl on Broadway @FunnyGirlBwy Stay tuned, gorgeous…
Could Julie Benko become the star? On July 9th Julie tweeted @JujujulieBee Guess who’s making her Fanny debut at 2pm!? The hardworking, kind, and incredibly deserving
