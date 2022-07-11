MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Beauty and Wellness Shopping Gets Special Deals

Beauty and Wellness Shopping Gets Special Deals

For skin –

In honor of Dr. Erno Laszlo’s birthday and in celebration of Erno Laszlo’s 95th Anniversary, the luxe skin-care brand will be having a 95th Anniversary Store today.

ON Erno Laszlo’s website for 24 hours and is limited to one $95 product per transaction. Use code EL95 at checkout to see eligible items be reduced to $95. Here are just a few of the great specials.

Transphuse Rapid Renewal Cell Protocol – This revolution in anti-aging technology features our lightweight, breakthrough formula that works together with skin’s own 28-day rejuvenation cycle to give the appearance of turning back your complexion’s clock.

For hair – 

We are obsessed with PHYTO’s RE30 Anti-Gray Treatment.

The brand is known for use of botanical power to dramatically change your hair for the better. After a month you will notice less grays and a softer texture in your hair. Best of all, today there is a 24 Hour Sale, 40% Off Sitewide. Also free shipping $75 plus!

For body –

28-Day Vitality Treatment Mask  – Plump, hydrate and brighten skin with 28 days of our Vitality Treatment Mask, also known as The Famous Pink Mask. This mix-to-activate, facial moisturizing mask is clinically proven to target skin concerns instantly, leaving skin supple and supported. $480.00 — $95.00

Then, Natrol has expanded its Sleep+ collection from gummies to capsules to offer powerful blends that provide a great night of sleep plus essential secondary benefits that are nourishing and restorative.

Natrol Sleep+ Immune Health: Supports revitalizing sleep and the immune system comes with Melatonin, elderberry, zinc, vitamins C & D. This will make you get the rest you need while getting your vitamins at night. Best of all you do not feel groggy the next day. Sleep comes fast and smooth, especially on these hot summer nights with loud acs and fans running in your bedroom.

Happy summer shopping!

Cover art – Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash

