Beauty in August

This month beat the heat and stay inside with these amazing beauty products to make you feel great.

Earth Kiss has a great line to feel refreshed. Like a precious kiss from Mother Earth to you, our new Earth Kiss Inspirations and Super Naturals ranges of cleansing, skin-nurturing clay and biodegradable bamboo sheet masks are founded on two powerful and natural star ingredients — shilajit and kombucha. We love the Exfoliating Clay Mask with kombucha and charcoal.

The 7th Heaven face masks don’t get more popular than our mud mask collection. Enriched with nourishing active ingredients, these face masks deeply clean your face and pores leaving your skin fresh, clean and glowing. Look out for the hydrating face mask symbol on our mud mask range for a rich nourishing facial. The cinnamon clay mask that will get all that icky, sticky skin feeling away.

And, as you are enjoying masks Guru Nanda’s Halo XL is not only is an essential oil diffuser, but also a full-function humidifier to help eliminate dry air. It has an unmatched run-time of up to 22 hours per fill and has convenient top fill design for ease of use and quick cleaning.

This 2-in-1 Ultrasonic essential oil diffuser and humidifier emits a powerful, room filling fragrance while humidifying simultaneously. It features shut off mist timers, optional light modes, sleep mode and an automatic safety shut off. Pair this with a box of Guru Nanda’s tried and true single note essential oils for the ultimate gift!