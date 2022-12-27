Off Broadway

“Becky Nurse of Salem” Fires Up The Stakes, But Fizzles Out Soon After

She stands there, draped in old school costuming, reminiscent of The Crucible, a play, written by a Marilyn-obsessed Arthur Miller about the Salem witch trials. That in itself is a fascinating construct, but standing sour faced and stone cold before us, she doesn’t move, not giving away a hint of what this new play, Becky Nurse of Salem, written by Sarah Ruhl (For Peter Pan…), is all about. At first I thought she was the real deal, and then she’s wheeled off by a fantastically hyper-charged Deirdre O’Connell (Broadway’s Dana H.) who is giving it her working-class all as the lead character, Becky, a maddened descendent from one of the witches burned at the stake in Salem, Mass. She’ll be our tour guide this evening, she tells us, regaling and informing us of the story of Rebecca Nurse, a simple innocent who was put to death because she couldn’t hear, sorry, sleep with, the correct man in power. It’s a laying out of the realm that this play is venturing into, and when the writing clicks, the play works. But when it veers off track and becomes muddled and overarching, much like Becky’s tour guided dialogue, into the land of F-bombs and such, the play confuses and lets us down. Even when O’Connell’s Becky scores all the laughs that can be found in this convoluted play about sex, power, and denial.

The first scene resonates, much like that brilliantly crafted 1987 opening of the play Lettice and Lovage, the comical and satirical play by Peter Shaffer, that is centered around a flamboyant tour guide who loves to embellish the history of a country house she works within. Maggie Smith, who it seems the play was written for, (no surprise there), revelled in the part of Lettice Douffet, who, in a way, was the British equivalent of our Becky Nurse, the brash, loud, 62 year old woman at the center of the play who goes off script in the same way as Lettice, but with a whole lot more of sexually charged, somewhat inappropriate language (to some). It doesn’t do her any help that she delivered the speech we are privy to to a bunch of nuns and high school students. Like Lettice, Becky is promptly fired from her tour guide position at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft, even though she belligerently states that because of her lineage, she has more right to be there giving tours than that boss of hers. That ‘bitch’, as she so lovingly calls her, is a tall, blond intellectual woman by the name of Shelby, played well by Tina Benko, who funny enough played Ann Putnam in the recent Broadway revival of The Crucible. Shelby wants her to stick to the story board, but instead, Becky flies free and wild, running off with that sour faced woman who had earlier greeting us upon arrival.

Forced to return her stoic mannequin ancestor to the museum by the security guard, played hilariously by Thomas Jay Ryan (Broadway’s The Nap), who also dons the guise of Judge and Jailer, Becky goes for some liquid and friendly salvation at the local bar where she, mistakenly, has more of a liquid lunch than a healthy one each day. She seeks validation and comfort from her (seemingly) only friend, the owner, Bob, played by Bernard White (LCT3’s The Who & The What), who she has not-so-secretly been in love with since her high school days.

The themes and ideas are wheeled out as easily as that simple bar, crafted by set designer Riccardo Hernandez (LCT’s Admissions), with some fun lighting by Barbara Samuels (LCT’s In the Green), solid sound design by Palmer Hefferan (LCT’s The Skin of Our Teeth), and some compelling projections by Tal Yarden (Broadway’s Network), but there are a lot. We understand the heartfelt connection to one another, and the care Bob has for Becky, and as played by O’Connell, her brashness is seen by him as a form of defence against all, especially the pain and loss that sits in her soul since her daughter died of an overdose in the Walgreens parking lot. Addiction seems to run strong in the family Nurse. Somehow he sees through it all, although I’m not sure I would or could completely, wanting to be there for Becky, even though he is married and struggling himself to stay afloat.

Deirdre O’Connell and Candy Buckley in LCT’s Becky Nurse of Salem. Photo by Kyle Froman.

Becky’s life is also on the verge, and it doesn’t help that her troubled granddaughter, Gail, played true by Alicia Crowder (Netflix’s “The Society“) is coming home from rehab to live with Becky. Unable to find work and struggling against that pile of unpaid bills, Becky turns to witchcraft, naturally, even though she doesn’t really believe. The pills she pops like candy is from before, unrelated but enhanced by her current situation. She hires a local witch, played eccentrically by Candy Buckley (Broadway’s After the Fall), an act of desperation which she can’t afford. Referred by the tattoo’d stranger, Stan ((Live Arts’ Hand to God) who is soon to be, in Becky’s muddled mind, a bigger problem than she could ever know, the witch’s potions and spells begin to work, once she learns how to build a fire. The wishes and magic give Becky all the things that she thinks she wants or knows how to ask for, but as the first act rolls to an end, it’s clear that a mistake has been made, and the good fortunes requested will not last. And probably shouldn’t. In a mirroring of the past, Becky finds herself in trouble once again, locked up in jail, and amazingly, surrounded by figures from the past, dressed, by costume designer Emily Rebholz (Broadway’s Indecent), like a sad production of The Crucible, in a manner to point fingers and falsely accuse the spinning Becky.

Withdrawal is at the heart of Act Two, with Becky going through it big time, hallucinating all those frumpy pilgrims that have gathering around her, accusing her, in the same way they did in her ancestry tour-guide story. “I see crazy shit all night long,” she states, and we curiously join her for the ride, hoping to find some semblance to the proceedings. Ruhl really tries to cast a spell over numerous #MeToo markers in our world, those who understand the truth of persecution and those that find alternative stories that serve themselves better than the truth. We all know that framework, one can’t help but see parallels to on CNN everyday, and those that continue making excuses and false narratives to hold on to power they don’t really deserve to have. It’s all about the way “narratives of evil” are bent and created, leading to the “spread of fear and moral panic”. We see it in the news today, about drag queens reading books to children in libraries, and if we lived in the time of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, these weird protests would be more violent than they are, throwing people into jail, and burning them at the stake, if they had their way.

Arthur Miller wrote his play at a time of desire and inability to act on those sexual impulses. Becky Nurse of Salem tries hard to envelope and put forth numerous ideas that stem from Miller’s complicated play and those puts forth about women and the power dynamics that are created to tie them to the stake. But the concepts and pathways get muddled, and as directed by Rebecca Taichman (NYTW’s Sing Street), the overwrought performances don’t clarify or let us in more deeply. In fact, they keep us at arms length, most of the time. O’Connell goes full-in for the laughs, but it doesn’t help the piece as a whole from burning up all together. Too many little fires have been started, and no one is managing them as a unit. Some flicker out and become sidelined, while some run rampant overtaking the landscape that Ruhl attempted to create. She knows how to build a fire, like Becky had to learns, but never finds the way to take care of them so all those ideas and relationships can burn brightly together in the end. If she had, it could have been the full-on fire-starting season of the witch.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

