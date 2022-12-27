“Becky Nurse of Salem” Fires Up The Stakes, But Fizzles Out Soon After

She stands there, draped in old school costuming, reminiscent of The Crucible, a play, written by a Marilyn-obsessed Arthur Miller about the Salem witch trials. That in itself is a fascinating construct, but standing sour faced and stone cold before us, she doesn’t move, not giving away a hint of what this new play, Becky Nurse of Salem, written by Sarah Ruhl (For Peter Pan…), is all about. At first I thought she was the real deal, and then she’s wheeled off by a fantastically hyper-charged Deirdre O’Connell (Broadway’s Dana H.) who is giving it her working-class all as the lead character, Becky, a maddened descendent from one of the witches burned at the stake in Salem, Mass. She’ll be our tour guide this evening, she tells us, regaling and informing us of the story of Rebecca Nurse, a simple innocent who was put to death because she couldn’t hear, sorry, sleep with, the correct man in power. It’s a laying out of the realm that this play is venturing into, and when the writing clicks, the play works. But when it veers off track and becomes muddled and overarching, much like Becky’s tour guided dialogue, into the land of F-bombs and such, the play confuses and lets us down. Even when O’Connell’s Becky scores all the laughs that can be found in this convoluted play about sex, power, and denial.

The first scene resonates, much like that brilliantly crafted 1987 opening of the play Lettice and Lovage, the comical and satirical play by Peter Shaffer, that is centered around a flamboyant tour guide who loves to embellish the history of a country house she works within. Maggie Smith, who it seems the play was written for, (no surprise there), revelled in the part of Lettice Douffet, who, in a way, was the British equivalent of our Becky Nurse, the brash, loud, 62 year old woman at the center of the play who goes off script in the same way as Lettice, but with a whole lot more of sexually charged, somewhat inappropriate language (to some). It doesn’t do her any help that she delivered the speech we are privy to to a bunch of nuns and high school students. Like Lettice, Becky is promptly fired from her tour guide position at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft, even though she belligerently states that because of her lineage, she has more right to be there giving tours than that boss of hers. That ‘bitch’, as she so lovingly calls her, is a tall, blond intellectual woman by the name of Shelby, played well by Tina Benko, who funny enough played Ann Putnam in the recent Broadway revival of The Crucible. Shelby wants her to stick to the story board, but instead, Becky flies free and wild, running off with that sour faced woman who had earlier greeting us upon arrival.

Forced to return her stoic mannequin ancestor to the museum by the security guard, played hilariously by Thomas Jay Ryan (Broadway’s The Nap), who also dons the guise of Judge and Jailer, Becky goes for some liquid and friendly salvation at the local bar where she, mistakenly, has more of a liquid lunch than a healthy one each day. She seeks validation and comfort from her (seemingly) only friend, the owner, Bob, played by Bernard White (LCT3’s The Who & The What), who she has not-so-secretly been in love with since her high school days.

The themes and ideas are wheeled out as easily as that simple bar, crafted by set designer Riccardo Hernandez (LCT’s Admissions), with some fun lighting by Barbara Samuels (LCT’s In the Green), solid sound design by Palmer Hefferan (LCT’s The Skin of Our Teeth), and some compelling projections by Tal Yarden (Broadway’s Network), but there are a lot. We understand the heartfelt connection to one another, and the care Bob has for Becky, and as played by O’Connell, her brashness is seen by him as a form of defence against all, especially the pain and loss that sits in her soul since her daughter died of an overdose in the Walgreens parking lot. Addiction seems to run strong in the family Nurse. Somehow he sees through it all, although I’m not sure I would or could completely, wanting to be there for Becky, even though he is married and struggling himself to stay afloat.