Become the God of Spotify with promotions!

So you’re a cool budding musician, right? You’ve spent hundreds of hours, in search of your perfect tune, ideal lyrics, genuine emotions and so on. And finally, you have your masterpiece, the best song you’ve ever created. So what is your next step? Will it be e-mailing hundreds of music labels, asking them to listen to your track and do something about it, or it will be a simple upload? Will you upload your track to Spotify and silently wait, hoping that it will be heard and noticed? In a modern, fast developing world it is almost impossible to earn something by simply waiting for it. Everything requires actions nowadays, even music industry. If you want to perform better than your opponents, you need to have some advantage over them. And Spotify promotions can be this advantage. The majority of popular artists use Spotify promotion services on everyday basis, each and every one of their releases is followed by promotion. So why would you act differently?

What is Spotify at the first place? It is a giant friendly monster, that accommodates every one of its million of artists, stores all the millions of songs, and entertaining millions of users every day. And since you are one of its inhabitants, you want a better room, with the better view. But there are more experienced and popular musicians on your way, stopping you. You need to play safe and be a sly fox, so you can outperform them, and find your own road to creative success. The best way to do it is to try Spotify promotions – fast and easy way to get some boost at the beginning of the career.

Spotify music promotion, just like any other music streaming service promotion is aimed at increasing your popularity parameters. Such parameters are: plays, followers, likes, and shares. By increasing these numbers, you make yourself more visible for recommendation algorithm. As you know, the recommendation algorithm on Spotify not only suggests you new music, it also creates playlists, top-charts, and much more. So you need to make your numbers higher, so this system will notice you. And when this happens – Spotify will promote your music all by itself, without other actions from you. It will be splendid!

What will be the result of Spotify promotions? Will there be fans near your door the next morning? Well, not really. The process of becoming a popular artist is a long journey, and the outcomes are not instant. But with the competent promotion, you will see the results fast, and your popularity and audience will begin to grow, but o a much higher rate than without promotion. Do the right thing for your career, you’re not loosing anything.\