Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in the Theatre

Broadway is one of New York City’s most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience and education. Whether you’re interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance—Broadway needs your unique passion and talents.

Peek behind the curtain of Broadway’s growing job market in this special “Open House” for college students, recent grads and aspiring young professionals. You’ll get access to online panels with Broadway industry experts who will share their stories and show you that whatever your interest, whatever your hobby, whatever your passion, there’s a role for you to play on Broadway.

Page to Stage – Hear from industry professionals about the creation of a show from the first words on a page to its final form onstage.

Spotlight Onstage – Hear from Industry professionals about the roles needed to design and run a show

Showbiz – Hear from Industry professional about all aspects of the business side of Broadway

