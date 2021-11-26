MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Becoming Broadway: An Introduction To A Career In Theatre

Becoming Broadway: An Introduction To A Career In Theatre

On Monday, December 6, at 11am peek behind the curtain of Broadway’s growing job market in this special Zoom “Open House”.

Broadway is one of New York City’s most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience and education. Whether you’re interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance—Broadway needs your unique passion and talents.

This is for college students, recent grads and aspiring young professionals. You’ll get access to online panels with industry experts who will share their stories and show you that whatever your interest, whatever your hobby, whatever your passion, there’s a role for you to play on Broadway. 

Hear from producers, stage managers, technical directors, sound designers, physical therapists, makeup artists, merchandise managers, lawyers, accountants, playwrights, choreographers, talent agents and much more. 

Will your career take you to Broadway? Tune in and find out.

Broadway

