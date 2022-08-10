‘BELLA’ Hosts Hamptons Summer Bash at Southampton Social Club

This weekend “BELLA Magazine.” hosted their Summer Issue Cover Launch Party with special guest Olivia Ponton. The lovely soiree was the place to be in the Hamptons.



Attendees gathered at the swanky Southampton Social Club for an incredible afternoon of sips, tastes and fashion.

Celebrating its 11th year in the Hamptons, the day honored the 2022 Summer Issue. Hosted by venue owner, Ian Duke, and BELLA’s CEO/EIC, Vanessa Coppes. Summer Issue Cover Star, Olivia Ponton, hit the red carpet, along with other notables.

Guests sipped on Prosecco DOC, courtesy of the BELLA Brand Partner, as well as 1907 Water, while dancing to the sounds of DJ Spin Diesel and shopping pop-ups for Desert Harvest, Divine Elegance by Deirdre, Beautelanin’s, and B Lashes. Colorful floral and edible arrangements were also provided by WOW Bouquet. BELLA Brand Partner, Dune Jewelry, created vibrant yellow VIP swag bags for guests, including products from Natrabliss, Serucell, Oliver James, Desert Harvest, Dune Jewelry, B Lashes, and Divine Elegance by Deirdre.

Photography credit: Michelle Behre Photography