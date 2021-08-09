MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
BELLA Magazine's Annual Hamptons Cover Party at Southampton Social Club

BELLA Magazine’s Annual Hamptons Cover Party at Southampton Social Club

There was a lot of harmony in the Hamptons this weekend.

On August 7, BELLA magazine celebrated its 9th annual Hamptons cover party featuring Boyz II Men at Southampton Social Club. Guests in attendance decked out in blue as they enjoyed the event hosted by Vanessa Coppes, BELLA‘s Owner, CEO + Editor-in-Chief, in partnership with Ian Duke, Owner, Southampton Social Club.

Guests sipped on Harmony Wines by Boyz II Men, Prosecco DOC, Volley, Lucky Jack Coffee, and 1907water. Presenting sponsors included Dune Jewelry, Prosecco DOC, Awaken The Light Jewelry, HV Interior Design Group, ALLU USA, BTL Aesthetics, and  Estala Skincare.

During the event attendees were granted an opportunity to try the fantastic new EMSCULPT NEO. There was additionally a raffle were a few lucky party goers walked away with special gifts from Blaine Plastic Surgery.

Photos by BELLA Magazine and @vitalphotony

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

