BELLA’s Hamptons Cover Party Brings Socially Distanced Summer Bliss to Southampton Social Club

Legendary hotspot Southampton Social Club was the socially-distanced place to be this weekend out East.

BELLA Magazine’s 8thAnnual Hamptons Cover Party was a delightful outdoor success that brought out some golden moments to the year 2020. Honoring its summer issue, a small group of guests came dressed in yellow attire rather than usual white to honor its new name, The Festival of Hope.

Attendees sipped on Prosecco DOC, Volley, Maison Marcel, and 1907water as they sampled some of the amazing culinary creations by Southampton Social Club on the beautiful day.

Hosted by Vanessa Coppes (BELLA’s Owner, CEO + Editor-in-Chief) and her husband Joshua Coppes. In attendance were Holly Daniels Christensen (Dune Jewelry Founder), Elizabeth Sutton (Designer + Visual Artist), Aaron Paul (Musician), Luciana Pampalone (Artist), among BELLA team members and friends, following strict small group gathering mandates.

Additional sponsors included Dune Jewelry, ETTWomen and DJ Spin Diesel. The event benefited tolerance.org.

Photo Credit: Vital Photo NY

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

