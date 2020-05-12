MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

On May 20th Netflix will release “Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall”.

This trailer offers fans a glimpse inside the legendary venue and a backstage look around the making of Ben Platt’s headlining September 29, 2019 sold-out concert at Radio City Music Hall.  Even Radio City may be closed right now, this upcoming concert special gives fans and music enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy Radio City Music Hall from their homes and relive Ben’s unforgettable performance on the Great Stage.

September 24, 2019: Ben Platt poses underneath the Radio City marquee prior to his show on Sunday. Photo by MSG
September 24, 2019: Ben Platt poses underneath the Radio City marquee prior to his show on Sunday. Photo by MSG

Ben will also be releasing several live tracks from this Radio City concert as part of the upcoming deluxe edition of his acclaimed debut album, “Sing to Me Instead.” The deluxe edition album will be available at all digital music retailers and streaming services on Wednesday, May 20 in conjunction with the timing of the Netflix special’s release.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch May 12th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 12, 2020
Read More
Tina Fey

What To Watch May 11th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2020
Read More

Mother’s Day Flowers & a Peaceful Pause

Brian HesterMay 10, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 10, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Brian Hester

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 8, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 8th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2020
Read More

Stratford’s Coriolanus Streams Hard and Fast into our Cinematic Heads

RossMay 7, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 7th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2020
Read More