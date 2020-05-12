On May 20th Netflix will release “Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall”.

This trailer offers fans a glimpse inside the legendary venue and a backstage look around the making of Ben Platt’s headlining September 29, 2019 sold-out concert at Radio City Music Hall. Even Radio City may be closed right now, this upcoming concert special gives fans and music enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy Radio City Music Hall from their homes and relive Ben’s unforgettable performance on the Great Stage.

September 24, 2019: Ben Platt poses underneath the Radio City marquee prior to his show on Sunday. Photo by MSG

September 24, 2019: Ben Platt poses underneath the Radio City marquee prior to his show on Sunday. Photo by MSG

Ben will also be releasing several live tracks from this Radio City concert as part of the upcoming deluxe edition of his acclaimed debut album, “Sing to Me Instead.” The deluxe edition album will be available at all digital music retailers and streaming services on Wednesday, May 20 in conjunction with the timing of the Netflix special’s release.