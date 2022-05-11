Benefiting Women Artists and Art Organizations in Ukraine

Women are one of the most vulnerable groups during the war, especially those who work in the creative sector: artists, curators, writers, and cultural managers. However, their voice is powerful in Ukraine today.



Women today raise essential social and cultural issues related to the war: they write texts and create incredibly vivid images with critical statements and beliefs about a happier immediate future. At the same time, they do not stop caring for relatives and friends during their artistic and social work.

Today, their experience shows what Ukraine’s strategy should be; first and foremost, it should be built on care and mutual support. I am confident that this wave, which arose at the beginning of the war, will continue to develop. These women’s voices themselves can destroy the patriarchal structure of war and ensure peace once the weapons are lowered, and the aggressor’s troops leave the country.

-Kateryna Iakovlenko