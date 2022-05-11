MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Benefiting Women Artists and Art Organizations in Ukraine

Women are one of the most vulnerable groups during the war, especially those who work in the creative sector: artists, curators, writers, and cultural managers. However, their voice is powerful in Ukraine today.


Women today raise essential social and cultural issues related to the war: they write texts and create incredibly vivid images with critical statements and beliefs about a happier immediate future. At the same time, they do not stop caring for relatives and friends during their artistic and social work.

Today, their experience shows what Ukraine’s strategy should be; first and foremost, it should be built on care and mutual support. I am confident that this wave, which arose at the beginning of the war, will continue to develop. These women’s voices themselves can destroy the patriarchal structure of war and ensure peace once the weapons are lowered, and the aggressor’s troops leave the country.

-Kateryna Iakovlenko

American women artists are creating a one-of-a-kind work of art on a Duette Classic White Shirt. These will be auctioned, and 100% of the proceeds from the shirt sale will go to women in art and culture in Ukraine. Each American artist will also present a painting from their collection for the silent auction. The painting will have a reserve for the artist, and 100% over the reserve will go to women artists in Ukraine.

MAY 14, 2022

7:30pm – 10:00pm

56 Crosby Street, Soho/NYC

(in-person or virtually)

Tickets: $100 in-person, $10 virtual

100% of ticket sales will go to women artists in Ukraine

Get Your Tickets Here

limited in person tickets available

If you cannot attend, you can still contribute here.

Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

