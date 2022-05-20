The kitchen is the heart of the home, which is why it is so important that it is functional, yet comfortable. You need your kitchen to be convenient, with ample storage, and accessible with everything you need within reach. But you also need to think about comfort and personal preference, and about what want from your kitchen – whether that’s a space to socialise or to cook your favourite recipes. If your kitchen is small or ready for an upgrade, you may be thinking about expanding. With kitchen extensions London, you can create a kitchen perfect for you. Here are a few benefits that come with expanding your kitchen.

More space

One of the main benefits of expanding your kitchen is one of the most obvious, to create more space. If your kitchen is small, extending is a great idea so that you can fit facilities and storage in more comfortably. Your kitchen is the heart of your home, a place where you spend time, entertain, and cook – so making sure that you have a space that can accommodate this is important. Choosing to extend your kitchen can mean anything from adding more room so that you can create a kitchen with a dining room for you and your family to gather after a day of work or adding a utility room to give you space for washing up.

Extending your kitchen means that you can add more storage with ease. You can add more cabinets or increase cabinet size so that your utilities have somewhere to be stored, you can also increase counter space meaning that you can prep food more easily. A spacious kitchen means that natural light can flood the room, making it look light and airy – a place that the whole family will love to spend time in!

Improve and upgrade

Extending your kitchen gives you the chance to refresh the look of the whole room depending on your personal taste and the aesthetic of your home. If you haven’t decorated or updated your kitchen in a while, extending is the perfect excuse to do just that!

You can update appliances with more modern, energy-efficient solutions. You could give your kitchen a fresh coat of paint or wallpaper to add to its overall look, or you could change the worktops for a different material or finish – if you’re looking to completely overhaul the feel and look of the room, add a different style of flooring to transform your space.

Extending gives you the chance to re-evaluate your space, as well as redesign. A good way of designing a kitchen in a timeless way, so you’re not having to redecorate every few years, is to choose neutral colours and add furniture and appliances with clean lines. Choosing a simple, modern design means that you can add your own personal touch to the space – whether that’s a shelf with your favourite cookbooks, quirky ornaments, or wall hangings, these are all things that make your house a home, so should not be overlooked.

Increase comfort

Updating your kitchen means you have the chance to increase the overall comfort of the space itself. Expanding means that you can make your life easier by increasing counter space – gone are the days of struggling to find space to chop and plate up. Extending means that you can eliminate irritating clutter that takes up valuable room and leaves you feeling stressed. Increasing comfort helps to improve the way you utilise your kitchen, it gives you a place to store your utensils that may be sharp and unsafe. By extending, you can make sure that you have the space you need and ensure that all the appliances you use are right where you need them.

Increasing comfort doesn’t just have to be about storage and the layout of the room, it can also apply to how you feel when you’re spending time in it. Maybe you want a space to create a dining or second living area so that you can relax and socialise in your kitchen, or maybe you’re dreaming of a kitchen illuminated in natural sunlight, filling your new space with light and warmth. This can all be achieved when expanding – make room for friends and family and create your dream kitchen.