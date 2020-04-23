Benefits of Installing Charging Stations for Your Business

Vehicles powered by petrol and diesel have been around for the over a century. However, increasing numbers of drivers are now switching to electric powered vehicles. It’s the future in the automobile industry, especially when a ban is expected in 2032 with the use of diesel and petrol powered cars will no longer be sold. Charging stations will be needed for electric vehicles in ever increasing numbers.

The good news is that businesses that would like to install charging stations in their company premises can avail themselves of the grant offered by the government, that being the OLEV workplace grant. The Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) will take care of the processing of the application for the grant and reward those that are approved.

The grant will cover part of the installation that is up to £350 per outlet. There are several benefits that companies will derive from having electric vehicle charging stations installed: here are some of them.

Future-proof your company

The government is encouraging businesses to switch to electric vehicles. In the coming years, there could be a total ban on the use of petrol or diesel-powered cars. If you make the switch now, you don’t need to worry about the future because you have already made the change. With the use of electric vehicles, you will need charging stations to energise the battery pack, and always be ready for use.

Contribute to improving air quality

It’s one way for your business to do its part in combating pollution problems. The use of petrol and diesel causes carbon dioxide emission that can be dangerous to the environment, as well as humans and animals. It will be lessened with the use of electric vehicles.

Bring convenience to employees

It’s another perk for employees who are already using electric vehicles. It will be more convenient for them to charge their cars if there are charging stations on your premises. Those who are planning to switch to the use of electric vehicles but are concerned about charging will not have to worry about it anymore. The tax for vehicles that emit lower carbon dioxide is also cheaper, giving both the company and employees great savings when buying their vehicles.

Improve brand awareness

Once you have charging stations installed in your company premises, you can have them added on maps and various applications. When drivers using electric vehicles look for charging stations around your area, they will see your company. It’s an effective way to make more people aware of your company and where it is located.

Get more traffic to your company

More people may stop by your premises to charge their vehicles. It’s also an opportunity for you to make sales. Since they could spend time waiting for their car to be charged, they will in all probability check your business and what you have to offer.

Aside from the said benefits, you can also earn additional money through the charging fee that customers will pay you. You may also use it to improve client loyalty by giving a discount when they charge.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/electric-car-car-electric-vehicle-1458836/