Benoit Gastronomical Perfection

Benoit is a contemporary French bistro by Alain Ducasse, located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 60 West 55 Street. Benoit means blessed and in eating here you feel as if you have been blessed by the food gods.
The restaurant is beautiful to look at, the staff warm friendly and inviting. Benoit, is a complete gastronomical delight, as it feeds all of your senses.
To start we both had the drink specials of frozen margaritas ($17). I had the strawberry flavor and Craig, the Mango. Mmmm grown up slushies for adults.
As a gift to each table comes delectable cheese balls, which are like the crack of food. These little balls melt as soon as they are piped into your mouth. What a great way to start a meal!
For appetizers we tried the Tarte flambée ($21). This dish has Alsatian thin crust, onions & bacon and Parmesan. It tastes like a cross between a pizza and quiche and is more for two or three. With a salad this is a perfect lunch entree.
Craig had the Duck foie gras terrine ($27) with seasonal chutney and toasted brioche. This dish is so decadent and rich, I could only do one bite, but mmmm what a bite!
In every French restaurant, I always order the duck. If it is done well, I know this is a restaurant to recommend. Here the roasted duck ($39) is served with globe artichoke & arugula. They also pour a fabulous au jus over the duck, which is ultra-tender, that it melts as soon as it meets the palate. The crispy artichoke pieces also add to the texture and delight of the dish.
Craig had the Quenelles de brochet ($31) in Nantua, which is a béchamel sauce combined with crayfish butter and lobster bisque. Quenelle are a mixture of creamed fish and in this case Yellow Pike with a light egg binding, formed into an egg-like shape, and then poached. These fluffy dumplings are a signature dish of Lyon and we highly recommend them.
We has a chance to meet Executive Chef Alberto Marcolongo who told us Benoit plans to add pasta to their delightful menu.
Our fabulous and attentive waitress was the knowledgable Grace, who added to our evening. She introduced us to the restaurants Mocktails, when one drink was enough for us if we wanted to stay awake for our show. She also got us out in perfect time to not have to rush.
Benoit is a place, where every single dish that comes out, is phenomenal. Rich in flavors, beautifully presented and beyond filling, my guest and I left satisfied, wanting to tell all that we know about this delightful gem.
Benoit: 60 West 55 Street.
Outdoor/Indoor dining & delivery:
Mon-Wed 12pm to 9:15pm
Thur-Sat: 12pm to 9:45pm
Sun: 12pm to 9pm
