Benoit Gastronomical Perfection

Benoit is a contemporary French bistro by Alain Ducasse, located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 60 West 55 Street. Benoit means blessed and in eating here you feel as if you have been blessed by the food gods.

The restaurant is beautiful to look at, the staff warm friendly and inviting. Benoit, is a complete gastronomical delight, as it feeds all of your senses.

To start we both had the drink specials of frozen margaritas ($17). I had the strawberry flavor and Craig, the Mango. Mmmm grown up slushies for adults.

As a gift to each table comes delectable cheese balls, which are like the crack of food. These little balls melt as soon as they are piped into your mouth. What a great way to start a meal!

For appetizers we tried the Tarte flambée ($21). This dish has Alsatian thin crust, onions & bacon and Parmesan. It tastes like a cross between a pizza and quiche and is more for two or three. With a salad this is a perfect lunch entree.

Craig had the Duck foie gras terrine ($27) with seasonal chutney and toasted brioche. This dish is so decadent and rich, I could only do one bite, but mmmm what a bite!