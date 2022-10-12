MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Blythe Danner, Danny Burstein and More Set For Opening Night of Everything’s Fine

Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Blythe Danner, Danny Burstein and More Set For Opening Night of Everything’s Fine

Everything’s Fine, is a world premiere autobiographical one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow.

The show opens Thursday, October 13, 2022 for a limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre (103 West 15th Street). It had been in previews since September 28, and is on sale through January 22, 2023.

Everything’s Fine, an alternately funny, touching, and shocking memoir for the stage, and is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com.

Expected to be on the red carpet are: Writer/performer Douglas McGrath, director John Lithgow, producers Daryl Roth and Tom Werner, and guests Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Jerry Mitchell, Jerry Zaks, Blythe Danner, Danny Burnstein and Andre Bishop.

Off Broadway

