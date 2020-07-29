Best Blogger Outreach Services: Build Links the easy way

If you are looking for a way to get your voice heard, blogger outreach agencies might be the tool you need. The paid services help you reach a significant audience that social media and email can’t achieve.

By working with blogger outreach services, you can show your authority and build trust with a new audience. By targeting the traffic to your blog, your search engine ranking grows, too.

What is Blogger Outreach?

Blogger outreach is a useful strategy that brings bloggers into the forefront of the internet. The strategy uses influencers to help bloggers promote their brand, service, or product. With a professional blogger outreach market, they promote your writing by reaching out to influencers who will feature your work on their sites. The goal is that you become a guest blogger on influencer sites.

What is Guest Blogging?

Guest blogging is a strategy that puts bloggers on websites other than their own. The goals of guest blogging are to reach a new audience, rank higher on search engines, and build a collection of backlinks.

Guest blogging takes two forms. The first is that an influencer or notable blogger publishes a post on your website. The second is that you craft a post to have published on someone else’s blog.

What are the Best Blogger Outreach Services?

There are several blogger outreach marketplaces available for writers and businesses who want to grow their audiences. When you hire an outreach service, you want them to work hard for you, and these ten services do just that:

One of the best and largest places to build your blogger outreach marketplace is Outreachz. This website offers more than 2500 blogs in 20 niches, so there is truly something for everyone. Using an outreach marketplace is never free, but at Outreachz, the cost is minimal. In fact, it is at least 50% cheaper than other marketplaces.

Serious buyers are invited to use the platform, so you know you are getting the most for your money. The blogs are vetted, so guest posting is real, not done through farms and bots. Buyers can use their own content, and the team at Outreachz has over eight years of blogging experience. The best part is the support and service, which comes with a 12-month link guarantee, even though the majority of the links are from respected sites that are built to last.

Traackr

Traackr has a strange name, but it is a useful tool for bloggers. This website specializes in influencer management. Getting your blogs on influencers’ social media sites will certainly grow your audience.

The tracker takes away your worries about getting your content out there. The site uses a scoring system to showcase influencers – those with the highest scores are the most successful.

Pitchbox

Pitchbox is another useful blogging marketplace that relies on influencers, like Traackr. Pitchbox provides bloggers with prospecting, so they find opportunities in their niches. They can scale their outreach with templates and automated follow up through integrated email clients.

Pitchbox gives each client a relationship manager that helps them grow their social media activity and outreach, too. You can track your success through the reports on the site, too. Pitchbox offers several features, but it comes at a cost.

Inkybee

The name might be cute, but the website is nothing short of serious. It’s a blogging outreach tool that lets you find information about contacts, find influencers in your niche, and get your work in front of eyes everywhere. It has several features, like the Ongoing Blog Discovery feature that searches the internet to find influencers and blogs in your niche to build an outreach campaign.

The automated features on Inkybee keep people blogging because they make outreach easy. The integrated search engine helps you find blogs in your niche, so you can join them in your marketing goals.

Buzzsumo

Buzzsumo is another outreach marketplace that gives bloggers the tools they need to research titles and keywords. It also helps you find ideas for content and how to pitch it to guest blogs. You can also learn how to use reciprocity to grow your audience and your fellow blogger’s audience, too. You can search for influencers and brands, sort them by location, and look for top content, too.

NinjaOutreach

If you have a startup or a B2B, NinjaOutreach might be just right for you. This outreach software is designed to help businesses grow their online presence. It isn’t cheap, but you get quite a bit for your money, including a full CRM that lets you track everything you do online.

You can prospect, build relationships, and study your analytical reports. You can also search for keywords and see what influencers use them successfully. NinjaOutreach gives you access to influencers and to see their data in markets like yours. The sheer amount of data is mind-boggling.

Klear

Klear is a top spot for influencer marketing, which is useful for bloggers who are looking to expand their reach. It includes a search engine to find influencers, and data about their profiles, analytics, and more. It is user-friendly and has more than 500 million social media accounts to access at an entry-level. If you are looking to grow your business through influencers, Klear is all about influencers.

OutreachMama

If you work with OutreachMama, you will see a group that is truly collaborative. The founder gets involved with writers. Bloggers get to be involved in their own strategy planning with anchor text roadmaps that help them find answers to their questions. OutreachMama includes metrics from Moz and SEMrush to name a few.

Magfellow

Magfellow brings content marketers and publishers together. They have more than 150 agency clients who place their links each month. If you like working with a small company that is dedicated to helping their bloggers find success, this is the one for you. The company is laser-focused on customer service and answers emails and calls within a few hours.

BlogDash

This is another smaller marketing company that focuses on guest posting and blogger outreach. It works with over 1000 bloggers and helps them all find links with each other. Bloggers have influence, and BlogDash shows clients that they care about what they have to say.