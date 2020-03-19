Best CBD Capsules and Pills for Pain

CBD is one of the best sources of alternative medicine. The quality hemp extract contains a wide range of health benefits. It contains organic properties such as anti-emetic, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and antidepressant among others. Generally, CBD is a versatile compound that can be added to various products. Below is an overview of the best CBD capsules with their pros and cons.

What are CBD Capsules?

CBD capsules are pills that have cannabidiol. The cannabidiol extract from the hemp plant is usually available in a concentrated dose. CBD capsules provide users with all the benefits of CBD without the need of using tinctures, gummies, or using CBD oil.

How and Why to Take CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are designed for oral intake. So, you can take them with water or using any other recommended food products. You can take CBD capsules to treat several health conditions. They include insomnia, anxiety, pain, inflammation, and digestive discomfort among others.

Best CBD Capsules

There are so many brands of CBD capsules. So, choosing the best product is not easy. However, there are brands that manufacture quality CBD capsules and they include:

HealthworxCBD

HealthworxCBD’s CBD capsules contain over 99% hemp extract. The quality full-spectrum extract comes from organically grown industrial hemp. This means that the consumers will get the full benefits of CBD.

Each bottle of Healthworxcbd capsules has 750 mg of CBD with 30 capsules. This means that each capsule has 25 mg of CBD hemp oil. According to the manufacturer, the hemp capsules also contain MCT coconut oil. Furthermore, there is cellulose and plant-derived starches. This makes the vegetarian-friendly pills easy to digest.

Key Features

0% THC

Non-psychoactive and anti-inflammatory properties

The capsules have multiple medical benefits

Non-GMO and CO2 extracted

Pros

The capsules help to treat moderate pain.

They enhance user convenience

They have anti-inflammatory benefits

Con

Quite expensive

Pure Kana

CBD reviews show that PureKana has one of the best organic CBD products. Their CBD pills are of high-quality. Additionally, they are easy to use and convenient. A bottle pf PureKana CBD contains 30 capsules with a total of 750 mg CBD. Moreover, each capsule contains 25 mg. Apart from the CBD extract, PureKana CBD capsules also have MCT oil. In addition to that, they have gelatin and glycerin. So, hemp pills are easily digestible and convenient to use.

Key Features

There is a 750 mg total CBD in a bottle with 25mg per capsule

Non-psychoactive with less than 0.3% THC

Certified organic and non-GMO

Lab-tested to verify the purity of the content.

Pros

There are 3rd-party lab tests to verify the purity of the products.

The soft gels are easy to swallow.

Cons

Slow shipping.

Poor customer service

Premium Jane

These CBD pills provide a straightforward way of consuming CBD. Premium Jane CBD capsules are reasonably priced. In addition to that, they contain 25 mg of CBD per capsule. These two features make them ideal for those who are looking for the basic health benefits of CBD.

Containing full-spectrum hemp extract, these products help to treat various painful conditions. The hemp sources are completely organic and free of herbicides, chemical fertilizers, and heavy metals. The capsules help to provide pain relief and insomnia. In addition to that, these products help to treat anxiety and inflammation.

Key Features

High-potency products that help you reach your daily CBD intake goals faster.

Free shipping in the US.

Full-spectrum CBD that’s highly effective than CBD isolates.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD is highly effective in treating various health conditions.

The capsules are mid-high potency products.

Con

There is only one level of potency and size option available.

Green Roads CBD

For starters, Green Roads is one of the leading manufacturers of quality CBD products. It should, therefore, be noted that there CBD pills are not different. The hemp pills come from extracts that are organically grown. So, they are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. Besides that, the extracts are normally subjected to harsh 3rd-party test results.

These hemp pills appeal to CBD newbies as well as veterans. Each capsule contains 25 mg of CBD. This is a high level of concentration and, therefore, a solid dose for frequent and new users. To enhance the digestibility of the CBD capsules, the products are infused with a glycerol base. So, once to consume the hemp pills, CBD will be slowly but steadily released into your system throughout the day. This normally leads to effective and long-lasting pain relief.

Green Roads CBD capsules come in one bottle size, formula, and potency. They are appropriate for those who want to conveniently use CBD daily and improve their overall wellness. You can start with a capsule per day depending on your medical symptoms. From here, you can increase your intake as you need.

Key Features

The 750mg formula contains 30 capsules.

Each capsule contains 25 mg of CBD.

the pills contain broad-spectrum CBD extract

Third-party lab tests

0.0% THC content

Pros

Hemp pills are suitable for new and veteran users.

The hemp source of organic

The mid-high 25 mg per capsule potency is great for treating various health issues.

Cons

CBD pills are quite expensive.

You can buy CBD pills from other manufacturers at a cheaper price and a high level of potency.

There is only one level of potency, formula, and bottle size.

Hemp Bombs

These hemp pills offer one of the best ways to consume CBD. The capsules which are made with pure CBD oil are usually easy to swallow. They contain a premium blend of cannabidiol and are easily digestible. It should be noted that these capsules provide consumers with an effective mix of quality ingredients.

Multiple user reviews Hemp Bombs CBD pills can quickly and positively impact your health. This is because it has potent therapeutic benefits. Apart from the broad-spectrum hemp extract, the proprietary blend also contains magnolia bark, l-theanine, and gelatin capsules. As a result, the product helps to treat various underlying diseases as well.

As per the manufacturer’s remarks, Hemp Bombs CBD capsules can enhance your overall well-being. It positively impacts your focus, leading to better overall productivity. You can take the CBD pills in the morning or at night.

Key Features

Highly concentrated CBD per serving.

Take 1-2 capsules daily.

The 1500 mg package contains 60 CBD capsules. (25 mg of CBD per capsule)

The CBD pills have less than 0.3% THC

They are tested by independent labs.

Pros

You can buy CBD pills to treat a myriad of diseases.

The pills promote relaxation and they are of high potency.

They-re easily digestible.

Con

They’re somehow costlier than their close counterparts.

How to Pick the Best CBD Capsules for You

Are you keen on using CBD capsules? Well, and do you know the right brand for you? Well, there are several factors that you need to consider when trying to pick the best CBD capsules. The major ones include:

Dosage: most CBD pills come in doses between 10 and 25 mg. if you are a newbie, start with a small dose and then gradually increase it.

Type of CBD extract: do you want to take CBD capsules made with pure CBD or other ingredients? Well, there is the CBD isolate that contains pure CBD. Apart from that, the broad and full-spectrum extract contains other compounds to enhance the effectiveness of CBD.

3rd-party lab tests: make sure that you check the 3rd-party lab tests. Only buy capsules with available lab reports. Note that the lab reports are crucial in determining the effectiveness of the CBD capsules.

Price: CBD capsules are available in different price ranges. This depends on the manufacturer. In addition to that, the level of potency is also crucial in determining the price. Generally, CBD capsules are affordable. So, do not buy a high-end product thinking that it’s of high-quality. On the other hand, a cheap product isn’t necessarily ineffective.

Where to Buy the Best CBD Capsules

Do you want to buy CBD pills and you are probably wondering what asking yourself where can I get CBD near me? Well, there are a lot of physical retail outlets where you can buy CBD hemp pills. They include verified pharmacies and supermarkets.

However, the best place to buy CBD is online. First, search for the product you want. Once you know that, directly go into the manufacturer’s website and place your order. This is the surest and best way of buying legit CBD capsules.

Safety and Side Effects of CBD Capsules

CBD capsules, just like other CBD products contain CBD as its base ingredient. Although CBD has a good safety profile, it can sometimes cause unwanted side effects. This is because it interacts with certain medications. Besides that, its side effects could be as a result of allergic reactions. The most common ones include:

Digestive discomfort

Headaches

Dry mouth

A feeling of nausea

Vomiting

The Bottom Line

CBD capsules provide a convenient way of using CBD. They offer discreetness and you can take them anywhere. These hemp pills normally come in different concentrations. As a result, they help to treat mild conditions and chronic issues that are progressive. However, users need to exercise caution when using them. This is because CBD capsules can sometimes cause unwanted side effects.