Best CBD Oil for dogs: Buyer’s Guide

We, humans, are extremely blessed with nature’s healing and health beneficiary ingredients such as CBD but little do we now that it is also useful for dogs. Yes, you have heard it right. CBD oils play a pivotal role in the betterment of dogs as they contain excellent properties that are responsible for the promotion of good health in pets. We have reviewed the best CBD oil for dogs to provide you with useful insights into the CBD oils.

What are CBD oil for pets currently sold in the market?

The CBD oil for dogs that are being sold in the market has gained immense popularity overnight due to its great healing effects on pets. The CBD for dogs is naturally sourced from pure hemp plant extracts, so it does not contain THC and other chemicals. Apart from this, the CBD oils come with anti-inflammatory properties, essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are the ultimate health enhancer for pets.

How do we determine the best CBD oil for pets?

The CBD oils that are made specifically for pets are not regulated. However, before purchasing the same, consider the following factors that would help you in making the most appropriate and worthy choice.

Always ensure that the CBD oil must be organically sourced from the natural hemp and does not contain any toxins.

Make sure that the CBD oil has been processed using safe methods such as cold press and carbon dioxide extraction.

Go for those CBD oil brands that independently test their products and provide COA (Certification of Analysis).

Check the level of THC in the oil. Consider the CBD oils that have less than 0.3% of THC.

Our top 7 picks of best CBD oil for pets

Being pet parents or pet lovers, we all would crave for good quality products that are highly beneficial and safe for our pet’s health. CBD oil is a great remedy for the overall health development of your pet, thereby healing diverse health issues in pets.

If you have decided to buy the best CBD oil for your pet, then we have provided a full-fledged review of the top seven CBD oil for pets that would help you in making the right choice for the betterment of your pet!

1. Try the CBD

If you are worried about your pet’s nervous and anxious behaviours, then Try the CBD who have cbd oil for dogs which would be a great help for your dog. This CBD oil is also effective in the treatment of nausea and general pain for your furry angels. If your dog fears due to certain situations then this oil would play a pivotal role in calming down your pet, thereby releasing all his fears and anxiety.

Highlights

It helps in boosting the overall health of dogs

This oil is completely safe, natural and non-toxic

It does not contain chemical THC

The effects of this oil on pets are non-psycho active

Pros

It metabolizes at a rapid rate

Ideal for pets with dietary restrictions

It contains CBD that has been sourced from hemp extract

It is infused with organic hemp seed oil

Cons

The overdose of this CBD oil can make your pet feel drowsy

2. Honest Paws

CBD oil by Honest Paws comes in three different levels for the optimum betterment of your pet’s health. Level 1 contains 125 mg of cannabidiol and is ideal for pets weighing up to 25 lbs. Level 2 contains 250 mg of cannabidiol and is suitable for pets weighing between 25 to 50 lbs. Level 3 contains 500 mg of cannabidiol and is ideal for pets weighing above 50 lbs.

Highlights

It reduces and regulates the nervous behaviour of your pet

It promoted the mobility of joints

It helps in improving the fur and skin texture of your pet

This oil is made with organic composition

Pros

This oil does not contain soy, xylitol and glutes

It makes your pet’s fur shiny

This CBD oil is 100% vegan

It is safe on your pet’s skin

Cons

If the level of the CBD oil is not suitable for your pet, then it can affect adversely

3. HealthworxCBD

CBD Oil by HealthworxCBD, is made by using hemp extract for the improvement of your pet’s health and overall behaviour. This oil is effective in curing all the health ailments from which your pet might be suffering. Also, it contains zero delectable levels of chemical THC that make it a safe remedy for pets. This oil contains 40 mg of CBD per 1 ml of coconut oil.

Highlights

The hemp-extracted CBD oil is very beneficial for pets’ wellness and behavioural changes

It contains an effective combination of cannabinoids, neuroprotectants, antioxidants and fatty acids

It is a proven remedy to promote good health in pets

Reduces depression, anxiety and inflammation in pets

Pros

It is useful in treating health ailments such as nausea and seizures

It contains MCT coconut oil

The effective blend of organic compounds

It makes your pet’s fur smooth and shiny

Cons

Your pet might feel drowsy and even experience several behavioural changes varying upon the breed of your dog

4. Joy Organics

CBD oil by Joy Organics contains no THC and other harmful chemicals. This oil is infused with hemp oil enriched with phytocannabinoid. This supreme quality CBD oil plays a crucial role in improving your pet’s quality of life, thereby healing all the health ailments which your pet might be experiencing. Also, the ingredients used are completely organic.

Highlights

Infusion of extra-virgin olive oil

Shelf life of up to 18 months

Gets absorbed rapidly for quick results

It contains 450 mg of CBD per bottle

Pros

This oil is free from binders, excipients, dyes and fillers

Premium quality oil with extraction consistency

Lab-tested product to ensure the safety of pets

Enhances the texture of pet’s fur

Cons

There are some synthetic components in this oil

5. CBDfx

CBD oil by CBDfx is made specifically for the medium breed dogs weighing between 20-60 lbs. It contains 30mg of cannabinoid. This oil comes in an earthy taste. This oil has been formulated using farm-grown hemp extract and does not contain THC that makes it a completely safe oil for pets. It regulates your pet’s unusual behavioural changes and also calms down their nervous system.

Highlights

This oil is highly absorbent

It can be ingested easily by the pets

100% organic compounds used in the formulation

Infusion of pure CO2 extracted CBD

Pros

This oil is enriched with cannabinoids, terpenes, amino and fatty acids

Overall health enhancement of your pet

Promoted calmness in pets

Effective in healing the pets from various health disorders

Cons

It is not much effective in improving the fur coat of the pets

6. Charlotte’s Web

This CBD oil by Charlotte’s Web is made using whole-plant pure hemp extract with cannabinoids that are sourced from premium quality hemp. This oil comes in two variants such as chicken flavoured and unflavoured options. This oil contains effective natural compounds that are responsible for promoting good health and a balanced endocannabinoid system in pets.

Highlights

Also available in chicken flavour to soothe the taste buds of your pet

It contains 17mg of CBD per serving

It helps in calming your pet

It strengthens the hips and joints of your pet

Pros

It comes in a delectable flavour

Cures diverse types of health ailments in pets

Effective remedy for pets who are suffering from appetite loss

Reduces joint inflammation in pets

Cons

Your pet might experience some side effects such as dry mouth and drowsiness

7. cdbMD

This CBD oil mainly comes in four types of concentration such as 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg. This oil contains cannabinoid that has been derived naturally from hemp extract. This oil is rich in peanut butter extract along with an infusion of coconut oil. Also, this oil absorbs quickly to promote a fast healing process for the treatment of various health problems in pets.

Highlights

Helps in improving your pet’s holistic health development

Reduces anxiety and inflammation in pets

It is beneficial for your pet’s fur coat

Naturally sources CBD

Pros

Non-GMO composition

It does not contain glutes

The formulation is completely vegan

Delectable flavour to suit the taste buds of your pet

Cons

Your pet might feel dizzy after ingestion of this CBD oil

How can CBD oil help my pet?

Dogs have an endocannabinoid system just like humans. This system in pets enables the active ingredients present in hemp-driven CBD to help in healing various health ailments in pets such as stress, anxiety, inflammation, arthritis, seizures, joint pain, and digestive problems. Also, CBD oils are enriched with essential natural ingredients and anti-inflammatory properties that are extremely beneficial for your pet’s health, holistic growth and development.

A dog’s body releases endocannabinoid chemicals naturally that gets connected with the cannabinoid receptors that stimulate the body’s natural ability to produce 5-hydroxytryptamine or serotonin, which is also known as happy chemicals that promotes pet’s well-being and happiness. CBD oil is said to enhance this natural ability and also promotes homeostasis that improves the functioning of the body.

Where to buy and are they even legal, to begin with?

You can buy CBD oil for your pets from exclusively from the manufacturers and suppliers that deal in pet products. You can buy CBD oil for pets online from the official websites of the specified brands that make CBD products for pets. Always prefer those CBD oils that have crafted from organically grown and dried hemp and contains naturally hemp sourced CBD.

The CBD products for pets have not been legalized yet. CBD is mainly and solely regulated by the FDA and currently, there are no CBD pet products available in the market that have been approved by the FDA for pets. The CBD products for pets are completely safe as the CBD is derived from natural hemp and is completely safe for pets. However, your pets might experience mild side effects such as drowsiness, dry mouth and low blood pressure.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a natural remedy to improve your pet’s health, then nothing could be better than CBD oils. They are effective in healing a variety of health problems in pets. Such oils are loaded with essential natural properties that are extremely beneficial for your pet. If you want to keep your pets healthy and happy, then pamper them with the love and care they deserve by getting a CBD oil for them.

