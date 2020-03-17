Best CBD Topicals for Pain & Inflammation

The popularity of CBD products has arisen because they have proved that there are capable of managing several conditions. In this line, you are likely to meet CBD topicals among other CBD products. Sometimes it’s always challenging when it comes to deciding on which CBD Topical to buy. This is because various brands offer a wide range of CBD Topicals. Here is a guide to getting the best CBD topical from the top CBD brands.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol which is often called CBD is one of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. There are varieties of cannabis plant through which CBD can be extracted from. But for the sake of health and safety of the consumer, it’s often recommended to use CBD from the hemp plant. The main reason behind this is that marijuana has a high content of psychoactive compound known as THC. With the knowledge of a wide range of CBD topical available in the market, you can easily buy the best CBD cream for pain.

How does CBD work?

Understanding how CBD works in our body should be very easy provided you know what endocannabinoid system (ECS) is. There is no magic in how hemp cream for pain works. It’s purely based on biological processes. ECS is comprised of chemicals, neurotransmitters and receptors. These are spread all over the body to help in the maintenance of homeostasis. The body also produces its cannabinoids which bind with the receptors. It’s through this activity that our body can regulate pain and skin disorders. Similarly, CBD topical, a phytocannabinoid product will also bind with some of the receptors in our body to boost the performance of the Endocannabinoid system.

Benefits of CBD topicals

Various conditions can be managed using CBD topical. Wide range of these product makes it easy for the consumer to access the product of their choice. Hemp cream for pain have is capable of relieving pain. CBD binds with the CB1 receptors to transmit signals to the central nervous system. These reduce both mild and chronic pain. Thus it can be effective for athletes who often experience muscles problems.

CBD topical can also be used to maintain healthy and smooth skin. Applying CBD salve topically can prevent ultraviolet rays. These rays can damage your skin if not taken care of. The sebaceous gland can also be activated by the use of CBD. These ensure the production of enough oil to nourish our skin and make it smooth and healthy.

Best CBD topicals for Pain

HealthworxCBD

Looking for CBD topical from the most trusted brand? Well, HealthworxCBD is the best brand to rely on. This Company provide a wide range of CBD oil topical with varying potencies and CBD types. Both the full-spectrum and isolate CBD product are available. Healthworxcbd rescue butter one of their topical comes in a concentration of 500mg. Healthworxcbd lip balm with a concentration of 50mg and packed with healthy ingredients can be ideal for cracked or dry lips. HealthworxCBD roll on with a concentration of 250mg and come sin 10ml bottle is free from any fragrance. The other product offered also includes HealthworxCBD balm and HealthworxCBD gel.

Pros

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Packed with essential oils

Third-party lab test result included under the product description

Readily available from their online store

Cons

Contains many ingri8denst that may not be effective

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a brand that has been trusted by consumers. These are due to the high quality of CBD products they offer. The CBD oil used in their products is pure. The oil also undergoes through a closely monitored industrial process to maintain the purity of the oil. CBD Topical CBD Salve, one of their products have gained favour among many consumers. It is available in a concentration of 500mg. the ingredients used include lavender, basil, and green tea, peppermint, coconut and CBD oil

CBD Lip Balm with a concentration of 25mg is also one of their best product that can be used to maintain a healthy and moisturized lips. You can still buy CBDefine Skin Care Cream from CBDistillery. The cream will make your skin look young and smooth.

Pros

Contain varieties of essential oils

Uses organically grown hemp

Offers quick pain relief

Cons

They can only be used for skin or pain-related problems

Have low bioavailability

CbdMD

CbdMD surfaced in the market in the year 2018. Since then, it has been in constant communication with the consumers of her products. This has helped them to produce high-quality CBD topical. CbdMD uses hemp grown in Kentucky and Colorado. Their cream known as cbdMD’s Recover inflammation is so far the best CBD oil for inflammation. It’s made from 24 essential oils, Arnica and Vitamin B6. These help in managing pain and inflammation from tendons, nerves, and ligament and muscles areas. Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) used in the formula also enhance cell wall elasticity. These formula comes in concentration of 1500mg, 750mg or 300mg.

Pros

They come in three potencies to choose from

The company offer good customer services

There is a free shipping

Products are gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan

Cons

The scent may not be welcomed by some consumers

Post-formulation COAs are not provided

Ananda Hemp

Considering the majority of CBD topical in the market, you will agree that Ananda Hemp Spectrum Salve is by far the best. The company uses full-spectrum CBD oil. There are more than 125 cannabinoids in this formula together with terpenes. Essential oils (Wintergreen, Peppermint, Lavender, Organic Eucalyptus, and Ginger) among other useful ingredients have been used to make it productive. It’s free from THC. For assurance and accountability, the company have published the third-party lab test results. It has a potency of 125mg and good for pain and inflammation. The oils used to maintain healthy skin and eliminate the possibility of experiencing skin itching.

Pros

Free standard shipping and faster delivery at additional cost

Timely and efficient customer services

Organic, gluten-free Kentucky grown Hemp plant

Effective for dry skin and inflammation

Readily available online

Con

No standard dosage

May cause an allergic reaction for consumers allergic to ingredients used

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web source hemp used on their product from Colorado. Charlotte’s Web Hemp Infused Balm is one of the best CBD topicals for pain available in the market. It’s available in the potency of 300mg. it’s infused with essential oils, botanicals and CBD oil that makes it essential and responsive when applied on the skin. Oleic and linoleic acid are among the ingredients used that provides a soothing effect on the skin. Apart from the chronic pain, it can also eliminate scars associated with accidents or surgery. Menthol and cinnamon give it a natural scent that can be used by those who are sensitive to artificial fragrance.

Pros

The brand is trusted by many consumers

Offers invigorating scent

High quality of ingredients used

Cons

Low bioavailability

Coms ion one potency

Leaves oily residue on the skin

Are CBD topicals safe?

There are various brands of CBD products. What makes the difference is how they are consumed. CBD topical is products that have been infused with CBD oil and other essential ingredients. They are applied topically on the skin topical are most applicable for managing cases of chronic pain in the joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments. There are some side effects associated with the use of CBD topical which includes lightheadedness, dry mouth and bloating.

Do CBD Topicals Make People Feel ‘High’?

The only reason why CBD product has been legalized because of their inability to cause the psychoactive feeling. “Feeling high” is associated with the fact that there are traces of THC. Due to the realization that the cannabinoid THC causes a psychoactive effect, it’s not recommended for any use in the CBD topical. All CBD topical undergo through a lab test to ascertain that CBD oil used is less than 0.3% of THC. And as such, marijuana has not been legalized for use in making CBD product. This is because it has a high content of THC.

Whenever you are buying CBD lotion, you should be aware of the three types of CBD; broad-spectrum, full-spectrum and isolate CBD. With full-spectrum CBD oil, you will get all the available cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp but less than 0.3% of THC. Broad-spectrum have all other compounds except for THC. CBD isolate is strictly CBD and no other compound. To be specific CBD topical does not make you feel high. Why? It doesn’t directly bind to the endocannabinoid receptors.

There are lots of brands from which you can buy CBD topical. It’s a wise idea to check on the reviews about that company and the products they are offering. This will give you an insight into why you will be spending your money on. Asking for the third-party lab test results can also help you know of the product is worthy or not. Every time you use CBD topical, do not overdose as it may cause some side effects.