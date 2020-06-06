Best Dance Moments on Broadway

With all the Tony shows taken off the air tonight, T2C gives you their 10 Best Tony Dance Moments, with one extra show that we loved!

#1 Michael Jeter and Brent Barrett perform “We’ll Take a Glass Together” from Grand Hotel on the 1990 Tony Awards telecast. Choreographed by Tommy Tune.

#2 Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ on the 1978 Tony Awards. The cast performs Benny Goodman’s “Sing, Sing, Sing”. Ann Reinking, Chet Walker, Wayne Cilento, John Mineo, Vicki Frederick, René Ceballos, Sandahl Bergman, Gail Benedict and more. From Fosse done in 1999 Sergio Trujillo, Dana Moore, Andy Blankenbuehler, Valarie Pettiford, Jane Lanier and more. Choreographed by Bob Fosse.

#3: From Promises, Promises at the 1969 Tony Awards Julane Stites, Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie in “Turkey Lurkey Time”

#4: Donna McKechnie’s brilliant dance “Tick Tock” from Company. Choreographed by Michael Bennett. If you compare “Tick Tock” to “The Music and The Mirror” from A Chorus Line you will see that most of the dance moves translated into to this version since it was cut from Company.

#5 Jerome Robbins’ Broadway – Tony Awards 1989. A copulation of this great choreographer’s work. Charlotte d’Amboise, Robert La Fosse, Michael Kubala, Debbie Shapiro, Scott Wise, Mark Esposito, Mary Ann Lamb, Jack Noseworthy, Faith Prince, Barbara Yeager and more brought this choreography to life.

#6 1996 Gwen Verdon shows off Bob Fosse’s choreography in “I’m a Brass Band” from Sweet Charity.

#7 From 1983 My One and Only ” Kicking The Clouds Away ” Tommy Tune, Twiggy tapping with an amazing ensemble.

#8 Henry Fonda introduces The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas on the 1979 Tony Awards “The Aggie Song” choreographed by Tommy Tune with co choreography by Thommie Walsh

#9 Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk 1996 Tony Awards. Savion Glover made a name for himself as a choreographer with this ode to street dancing and tap.

#10 Newsies showed their stuff at the 2012 Tony Awards. Christopher Gattelli added his name to the list of choreographers to take notice of.

Show that should have gotten more love. Savion Glover’s choreography for Shuffle Along or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed was amazing and breathtaking. All the love in 2016 went to Hamilton.