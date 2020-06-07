MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Best Ensemble Numbers on Broadway

Best Ensemble Numbers on Broadway

1991 Tony Awards. Julie Andrews introduces Keith Carradine and Company in The Will Rogers Follies first with “Will-a-Mania” and then “Favorite Son”

Original 2002 Broadway cast of Hairspray in a performance of ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ at the Tony Awards.

A Chorus Line, won Best Musical at the 1976 Tony Awards making it the first musical about the dancers on Broadway and the story of their lives exposed.

1987 Tonys brought Patti LuPone and the tapping cast of Anything Goes.

Les Misérables 1987 Tony Awards.

In The Heights performance at the 2008 Tony Awards. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Robin de Jesús, Seth Stewart, Janet Dacal, Andrea Burns and the cast thrilled.

Tony Awards 2018 Carousel ‘Blow High, Blow Low’.

The Cast Of Choir Boy Performs “Rockin’ Jerusalem” At The 2019 Tony Awards.

Kelli O’Hara introduces the Roundabout Theater Company revival musical of 2019 Kiss Me Kate revival as they perform the song “Too Darn Hot”.

In Transit was a 2016 acapella Broadway musical. “Deep Beneath the City / Not There Yet”. David Abeles, Moya Angela, Steven “HeaveN” Cantor, Justin Guarini, Telly Leung, Erin Mackey, Gerianne Perez, Margo Seibert, Chesney Snow and James Snyder blend as one!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

