Best Events of Week

It’s been a hot week in the city and the events have been even hotter.

At Elizabeth Street Gardens, a beautiful celebration took place for the launch of Belvedere Vodka’s Organic Infusions line – an intriguing mix of botanical and fruit flavors including Lemon & Basil with a touch of elderflower, Pear & Ginger with a drop of Linden Honey, and Blackberry & Lemongrass with a hint of sage.

The gardens were the glorious setting where Belvedere teamed up with designer Maxwell Osborne, chef Kwame Onwuachi, and florist Original Rose to create three immersive greenhouse installations. It was a magical way to spend the afternoon.

On Bastille Day, Iconic Parisian brands, Angelina Paris and Longchamp, celebrated the holiday on Fifth Avenue. Guests at the cocktail party enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and beverages including Mini Olive Cake, GougèreTomato, and mozzarella, pesto skewer. Sweets were also enjoyed of Mini Mont Blanc Pistachio, Mini blueberry tart and Madeleines.

Then at night things cooled off and got a little twisted and fun in the dark. FX celebrated the grand opening of the AHS “Night Bites Bakery” experience in New York City for the latest in the American Horror Story anthology series American Horror Stories. Upon entrance, guests were immersed in the twisted world of AHS and able to see the first night of exclusive cookie creations inspired by the new series, American Horror Stories, as well as sweet creationsbased off past installments of AHS. After selection of their favorite design, fans were treated to an extra special treat as Rubber Woman surprised them through a secret window to hand deliver them their cookie.

Featured cookies on opening night included 3 designs from American Horror Stories and 3 American Horror Story legacy creations including designs from Asylum, Hotel and Freak Show. See photo link for images of the cookies.

And coming up next week, Ndr Nw Mgmt is pleased to present Hello It’s Me, featuring new work by emerging artists Alice Teeple, Anthony Fatato, Arthur Kwon Lee, Future Ancient, Jameel Newkirk, Jane Dorsey, John Romano, Jordana Pontes, Katherine Kane, Katie Mangurian, Kerry Karrier, Lacy Barry, Leaf, Miyuki Asakawa, Spirit, Stephen Frank, Theda Sandiford and Undine Bandelin. The multidisciplinary exhibition includes drawing, painting, photography, sculpture and video and will be the first show for a number of the artists included in the show. The exhibition title is a cross between the literal translation of itself, introducing many of the artists to the art world and a metaphorical “Hello” from our city of New York as she returns to some semblance of normalcy in this month of July.