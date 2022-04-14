Best in Beauty of the Week

It’s Earth Month and that is enough to make you feel beautiful.

The month of April helps us celebrate and increase awareness about climate change and the environment. We are in love with the way brands are taking the message to hear all while making us feel absolutely gorgeous.

LAFCO’s richly fragranced bar soaps are eco-friendly, completely free of palm oil. In response to concern that palm oil farming is contributing to the global environmental damage and climate change, LAFCO has removed palm oil from its bar soaps. LAFCO’s new soap formula replaces palm oil with 75 percent olive oil, 25 percent coconut oil, and a touch of argan oil, thus preserving the soap’s high moisturizing and cleansing qualities while using alternatives to palm oil.

LAFCO air-dries each bar of soap for a month, reducing the amount of water in the bars and making them firmer and longer-lasting. All of these things lead to a better environment and best of all the day it without taking away from the beauty in the bar.

Each scent is a divine masterpiece and will leave your skin feeling elegant to the touch. Two scents we love are Fresh Cut Gardenia with gentle hints of orange blossom that melt away your troubles and take you to a blissful garden; as well as Chamomile Lavender with sprinkles of sage that relax your mind and spirit.

So much luxury in a scent is made even more fancy knowing that LAFCO will be donating a $1 (equivalent to planting 1 tree) to The Canopy Project for every bar soap ordered on the LAFCO site.

The Canopy Project improves our shared environment by planting trees across the globe. Responsible reforestation is one of the most effective ways of taking CO2 out of the atmosphere, helping contribute to the battles of climate change. Because of this, The Canopy Project in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG has planted tens of millions of trees around the world since 2010.

And, to extend the good vibes of Earth Month, another brand we adore is Good Earth Teas.

This loveable brand not only brings forth wonderful flavors to simmer, it is also is Earth friendly with a powerful sustainability promise to the planet.

They work with the Ethical Tea Partnership to create “a fairer, better, more sustainable tea industry for workers, farmers and the environment.” If you want to know more about how the ETP works, visit their website: https://www.ethicalteapartnership.org/.

Here is to helping make our amazing world even more beautiful together.

Cover art Annie Spratt on Unsplash