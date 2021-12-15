Best of December

Here are the things we simply love this month so far.

Candace Bushnell, author of Sex and the City, celebrated the official opening of her one-woman show “Is There Still Sex In The City?” in New York Cit with Belvedere Vodka. Bushnell, the OG Carrie Bradshaw, commemorated her theater debut with a star studded pink carpet for guests, including Martha Stewart, Brooke Shields and Nicole Miller, followed by a VIP after party where attendees mingled over Belvedere Cosmopolitans.

The week-long show and sale of one-of-a-kind contemporary jewelry opened with a benefit evening honoring esteemed educator and advocate for contemporary craft Helen Drutt English. MAD Board Chair Michele Cohen lauded Drutt as the Founder and Director of her eponymous gallery in Philadelphia, which was among the first galleries to make a commitment to the modern and contemporary craft movement. She has transformed our understanding and appreciation of craft. For the past 35 years, Helen has been an integral part of MAD’s history to showcase artists advancing jewelry as an art form. “

Chuck’s Vintage celebrated the holidays with Carmen D’Aslessio at their new UES location where a Toys for Tots drive took place.

Interior designer and TV personality, Nate Berkus was onsite in New York City to spill his secrets on holiday decorating, favorite decorations and holiday design sense as well as how to make sure you don’t have to sacrifice holiday style for safety around little ones.

What Nate loves most about the holidays are those special touches that bring the holiday spirit into your home, creating extra holiday magic for your children. But as magical as those touches are for children to see, they are often not safe for children to handle. Nate teamed up with Duracell to remind fellow parents, caregivers and anyone hosting families with small children during the holidays, that sometimes even the prettiest and most sparkly of décor can be hazardous to children.

Together with Duracell, Nate is helping families #HolidaySafely, encouraging parents to locate the decor in their homes that are powered by lithium coin batteries and swap them out for Duracell’s lithium coin batteries with bitter coating. Duracell’s lithium coin battery products, which are used in many holiday decor items, come with safety features such as a bitter coating designed to help discourage swallowing and child secure packaging, making it nearly impossible to open without scissors.

Ashley Tisdale surprised fans on a holiday livestream event hosted by Coca-Cola and Cameo where she shared a hilarious holiday memory as a child.

Hot in the real estate world, Giorgio DeLuca, co-founder of Dean & DeLuca, has his luxury Hudson Square penthouse on the market for $27,500 a month. The stunning industrial property is at 40 Renwick Street. The listing brokers are Cristina Cote and Victoria Terri-Cote, of Cote Luxury Real Estate.

Steve Aoki headlined his first amusement park takeover and cake tossing fiesta at Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream on December 11th. The sprawling entertainment center, rollers coasters and amusement rides will be open to all ticketed attendees and the Aoki will be on stage until 3AM. VIP packages are available up to $25,000 for 10-12 people with food and drinks included in luxury above the stage mezzanine suites.

The International Association of Top Professionals recognized several successful entrepreneurs in the field at The Plaza Hotel gala. MJ Pedone of Indra Public Relations was recognized for her outstanding work and contributions.

And, finally coming up, WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER Co-Founders Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, announced today that THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER will host the first-ever WMC EXCEPTIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDS, recognizing outstanding journalism by diverse women storytellers. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, December 16.

“These extraordinary journalists have worked tirelessly to investigate, report, and highlight issues of key importance in 2021,” says WMC President and CEO Julie Burton. “The Women’s Media Center honors their impact, tenacity, and pursuit of truth. Each of this year’s honorees reflect the diversity of our country with the diversity and representation of their journalism.”

To register for the WMC Exceptional Journalism Awards on December 16th, or to donate to support the ongoing work of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER, go to here.

Happy holidays.

Cover art by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash