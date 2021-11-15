Best of Gala Season

On, Oct. 28, DKMS, the international non-profit dedicated to the fight against blood cancer, marked its 30th anniversary last night with a black-tie gala at Cipriani Downtown in New York. The event raised $4.5 Million to continue the organization’s global, life-saving work. GRAMMY-Award winners Black Eyed Peas, performing a dynamic set of their well-known hits.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) LP, Julieta Grajales, DKMS Vice Chairman of Global Board Katharina Harf, and Jaime King attend the DKMS Gala 2021 on October 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DKMS)

The evening’s high-profile guests included supermodel Coco Rocha and her husband, artist/muralist James Conran, model/actress Kaia Gerber—daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, fashion designer Vera Wang, model Niki Taylor, tv/film actress and model Jaime King, and singer-songwriter LP.

Also, on the same date, Wall Street joined the nonprofit organization, The Chick Mission, for their 3rd annual gala at Chelsea Industrial in Manhattan. The evening of cocktails and celebration raised over $575,000 for The Chick Mission’s vital work that helps female cancer patients navigate the challenge of fertility after diagnosis, pushing forward crucial education and advocacy programs, and providing Hope Scholarships, which provide financial grants to preserve the fertility of cancer patients.

As 2021 began, The Chick Mission set an ambitious, but incredibly necessary goal to provide fertility preservation services to 100 newly diagnosed female cancer patients by year end.This quickly will become a reality as the organization is only 17 grants from achieving their goal – thanks to the generous support of guests at the gala.

On Nov. 4, the national non-profit Delivering Good, held its annual gala on November 3, 2021, in New York City raising over $1.3 Million Dollars for children, adults, and families facing poverty and hardship. This year’s “An Evening of Delivering Good” event honored three of the organization’s partners for their contributions to communities in need. The Ralph Lauren Corporation was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, SAP the Inaugural Innovation Award, and Tanger Outlets the Impact Award.

Master of Ceremonies and Delivering Good Board Member, Ken Downing created an interactive evening designed to bring the fun back to fundraising as New York City finally returned to in-person events. The event exceeded its fundraising goal while welcoming 400 attendees to support its cause and continues to receive donations online.

And, coming up, the 24th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s much-anticipated Autumn charity events, is making its in-person return on Thurs. November 18 at downtown’s Cipriani Wall Street. Aptly themed Together Again, the 24th Annual fundraiser will support groundbreaking cancer research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).

This year, SWCRF will present its Fashion Cares Award to Debra S. Waller, Chairman and CEO of Jockey International, Inc. and its first-ever Breakthrough Science Award to Dr. Kevan Shokat, from the University of San Francisco. Waller, who has been personally impacted by cancer in her family, is being recognized for her commitment to eradicating cancer and decades of philanthropy.

Dr. Shokat, who is an SWCRF-funded investigator, recently discovered a new compound that effectively shuts off the most common cancer-causing genetic mutations – the overactive KRAS protein – which is common in lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. This mutant protein was considered “undruggable” for decades, but after 15 years of research and significant investments from SWCRF, a new FDA-approved medication is now available that shrinks these tumors by 50 percent with remarkably low toxicity.