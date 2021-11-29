Best of November

It’s been a beautiful month.

On Nov. 9, Crystal Minkoff and husband Rob Minkoff as well as Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bennett attended the special screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Julia” presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The 24th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s much-anticipated Autumn charity events, made its grand return at downtown’s Cipriani Wall Street. Aptly themed Together Again, the 24th Annual fundraiser supported groundbreaking cancer research funded by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF). The Gala raised more than $4,000,000. Known for its history of top-notch live performances, this year’s gala featured a live concert by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with very special guest artist Warren Haynes.

Artist Jacques Lieberman debuted his exhibition “Beyond The Lines And Colors,” with party amongst family and friends. The event and exhibition were held in the studio at 484 Broome Street, New York City, next to the popular MarieBelle Chocolates. “Beyond The Lines And Colors,” is selection of Jacques original artwork from over the last two decades. Guests enjoyed cocktails and MarieBelle chocolates while taking in Jacques’s artwork that was displayed throughout the studio.

“Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine and Katherine Quinn of the Anthony Quinn Estate for a celebrated the book “Anthony Quinn’s Eye: A Lifetime of Creating and Collecting Art.” The lovely night took place at the private residence of 163 East 64th Street, which is currently on the market with Nest Seekers International.

Matthew Modine and Katherine Quinn

Unique and strikingly elegant, the limited Deluxe Edition provides collectors the rare opportunity to explore the remarkably creative life of Anthony Quinn. Designed, printed, and bound with exceptional quality, the edition includes an unpublished self-portrait print by Quinn – suitable for framing – as well as the deluxe edition of Anthony Quinn’s Eye. The distinctive cloth – covered clamshell case that contains both book and print is inlaid with a medallion struck from one of Quinn’s own dies. ln the sumptuous pages of Anthony Quinn’s Eye, “one encounters the world of one of the most interesting men of our time, an actor and artist who never ceased to create compelling work on whatever canvas he chose.’’ So poet and novelist Jay Parini introduces this lyrical collection of over 220 beautifully reproduced photographs.

EDITION Hotels announced its partnership across the US with renowned New York-based multidisciplinary artist, Rachel Lee Hovnanian, for the brand’s 2021 festive tree installation: TIME FOR LOVE. The collaboration will mark the brand’s first national US installation as part of Hovnanian’s Acronym Neon series, at EDITION Hotels properties in New York (Times Square and Flatiron) as well as in Miami Beach and West Hollywood. The installations will stand as a symbol of the rebirth of life, love, and friendship post-pandemic, displaying Hovnanian’s neon TIME FOR LOVE sign at the top of each colorfully decorated tree.

Proceeds from the tree will support Project Healthy Minds, the millennial-driven mental health nonprofit building the first digital mental health marketplace. Furthermore, the festive season will introduce the TIME FOR LOVE cocktail to the lobby bars at each of the four properties. Upon purchasing the cocktail, guests will be able to select the color that the tree lights up.

Juicery Harlem by chef Jappy Afzelius, Executive Chef/Partner of TSISMIS officially opened on November 15th. Chef Jappy has partnered husband-and-wife team Sasha Hart— a celebrity DJ who performed at numerous events sharing the stage with the likes of Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Using a Goodnature Juice Press System, Juicery Harlem highlights cold-pressed juices, innovative smoothies, and juice shots, utilizing nutrient dense fruits and vegetables to produce the best combinations and blending of flavors in the creation of these juices and smoothies.

Pet parent and animal advocate Katherine Schwarzenegger teamed up with BISSELL to launch the new CrossWave® X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac.

Model Nina Agdal hosted a Friendsgiving dinner with Belvedere Vodka for her closest girlfriends in NYC. Nina partnered with Belvedere for the event, even creating her own signature Belvedere cocktail – The Holiday Honey.

And coming up on Nov. 30, its Giving Tuesday. Michele Hall Duncan, CEO enCourage Kids Foundation spoke on how to spread the great work of the organization.

“Giving Tuesday is an amazing fundraising opportunity for us and it’s incredible how the concept has grown since it was first created in 2012. Giving Tuesday reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity. It’s a powerful example of philanthropy at a grassroots level that has worldwide impact. For the past couple of years, we’ve used it as an opportunity to fundraise for a particular project or program, but this year, we’re broadening our campaign. One thing we’ve learned from our hundreds of partners in the child life community throughout the past 18 months is that their needs vary almost day to day. We’ve been adapting our programming and fundraising efforts to meet those needs, and our social media messaging has been focused on promoting their amazing work and how we support them and the children in their care. So, this year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will amplify that message.”

Here is to a great season!