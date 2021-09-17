Best of NYFW

Looking back on New York Fashion Week there were some pretty incredible moments.

At the Rainbow Room, “The Daily Front Row” hosted their 8th annual Fashion Media Awards honoring iconic industry members such as Carine Roitfeld, Laura Brown and Rita Ora.

Daily Front Row hosts their 8th annual Fashion Media Awards with Belvedere Vodka in New York City (Getty)

Attendees included host Alan Cumming, Alicia Silverstone, Ansel Elgort, GiGi Hadid, Dylan Sprouse, Christian Siriano and more. Guests sipped on Belvedere cocktails, among others, during a cocktail reception ahead of the awards. Let me know if you can run any of the images online or in-book.

Then downtown “My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World Through the Immigrant Experience” took place. New York’s fashion community is formed from creatives from all across the globe and notable guests including Prabal Gurung- Creative Director & CEO, Ugo Mozie- Image Director, Creative Entrepreneur, & Storyteller, Gizelle Oliveira- IMG Model, and Mei Kawajiri- Nail Artist were happy to talk about it.

Here is to an amazing Fashion Week.