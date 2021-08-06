Best of Summer

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
It’s been a busy summer with some amazing events.

In the Hamptons, Maria, Kenneth, and Bradley Fishel welcomed guests to their Bridgehampton, NY estate for Polo Hamptons Pre-Cocktails with model Christie Brinkley. Guests mingled the Fishel’s soiree prior to watching the thrilling, annual Polo match.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – JULY 24: Kenneth Fishel, Maria Fishel, Christie Brinkley and Bradley Fishel attend Kenneth, Maria, & Bradley Fishel Celebrate POLO Hamptons With Christie Brinkley (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC)

Notable attendees included: Maria Fishel, Kenneth Fishel, Bradley Fishel, Ramona Singer, Jean Shafiroff, Ruth Miller, Paula Smalley, Randi Schatz, Ann Van Ness, Dr. Bernard, Jeanne and Alexandra Schayes, Cheri Kaufman, Austin Wright, Alison Mitchell, Nurit Kahane, Jacqueline Murphy, Suzan Kremer, Andrea Wernick, Yan Assoun, Polina Proshkina, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Vivian Louthan,

Eugenia Valliades.

(Photo by Chloe Gifkins)

Tethys Art, the international and innovative new discovery platform for art has opened its second exhibition at its gallery at 71 Hill Street in Southampton, New York. The group exhibition features emerging talents and more established artists including Jonas Wood, Joel Mesler, Josh Smith, Sydney Vernon, Gabriela Cohen, Monsieur Zohore, Heather Day and Jessica Lichtenstein.

In Los Angeles, Ava Michelle joined California Milk Processor Board  to celebrate skate culture and the debut of skateboarding athletes competing at the Tokyo Games while showcasing the real benefits of milk as nature’s energy drink.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: Ava Michelle enjoys a fruit-infused milk refreshment at the ‘Bones Love Milk ‘Watch N’ Skate’ experience. (Photo by Rachel Murray Framingheddu for CMPB/Getty Images).

And, coming up, T-Bar Southampton is set to host a special culinary takeover all in the name of a great cause. On August 5 and August 6, 2021, the legendary Hamptons hotspot will highlight a special menu in collaboration with The Rosewood Mayakoba. Paying homage to Mexico’s diverse culinary heritage, T-Bar will offer a selection of Mexican wine and cocktails from Rosewood’s newest bar concept Zapote Bar.

A portion of proceeds from the takeover will benefit the local school Centro Educativo K’iin Beh, which the hotel proudly supports in Playa del Carmen.

Then coming up August 20, the Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon, an annual event benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, will take place at the restaurant.

The luncheon will honor philanthropist Jean Shafiroff for her continual support of SWCRF and a live fashion show by renowned designer Kobi Halperin, who will showcase his Fall 2021 fashions and introduce his newest blouse collection. 

“For the past seven years the Ladies Luncheon was held in May at a private residence but had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Marion Waxman, chair of the event. “Now with most people vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring donors and supporters together again, to raise vital funds for cancer research. 

Cover art by Photo by Lee Jeffs on Unsplash

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

