Best of the Events This Season

It’s been a busy few weeks this month full of fun and joy.

Hyatt get into the season early this year with some amazing joy during the immersive World of Hyatt that celebrated the introduction of the FIND experiences platform with renowned chefs, sound baths, aerialist performances and hear from top Hyatt executives.

The Museum of Arts and Design held its annual MAD Ball benefit at the Museum’s home in New York. MAD honored renowned multimedia artist Jeffrey Gibson and esteemed New York gallerist Cristina Grajales with Visionary Awards, while celebrating the institution’s mission to champion contemporary makers across creative fields.

Tim Rodgers, MAD’s Nanette L. Laitman Director, welcomed guests before a conversation between Christian Larsen, MAD Windgate Research Curator, and Cristina Grajales in The Theater at MAD. Cocktails were held in the Luminaries Lounge, specially designed with items from the Shantell Martin x HOEK limited-edition collab and featuring music by DJ Timo Weiland. Guests were invited to browse open exhibitions including Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle, Chris Schanck: Off-World, and Jewelry Stories, and participate in art-making activities such as fabricating masks with Lexy Ho-Tai, creating brooches with Aimee Petkus, and making jewelry charms with Ashley Khirea Wahba and Ada Chen, in partnership with NYC Jewelry Week.

New York comedian, beloved cabaret performer, and actor Murray Hill, hosted the benefit ceremony at the museum’s ninth floor restaurant, Robert, overlooking Central Park.

DSW kicked off its holiday party with Saweetie’s DJ Miss Milan, and author, entrepreneur, and advocate, Katie Sturino last night at Glasshouse Penthouse in New York City.

Decked out in a merry red ensemble, Katie was joined by celebrities and influencers including, Teresa Giudice, Serena Pitt, Christine Tran, Ellery Lee, and more. Guests celebrated the start of the season and admired the festivities at the holiday-themed cocktail party as they posed for photos and indulged in specialty cocktails and light bites.

DSW‘s offerings consist of footwear and accessories that will celebrate the Holidays in a big way. From outfit inspiration for holiday parties to cozy comfort styles and affordable gifts, DSW has got you covered. The pieces showcased are available on DSW’s E-Commerce site and in all 500 stores. The curated collection consists of footwear and accessories that will celebrate the start of the holidays in a big way this season.

Carlton Fine Arts launched Mr. Brainwash, an exhibition featuring original paintings, mixed media on paper, found objects and sculptures by the celebrated contemporary artist on display until Dec. 16th at their Madison Avenue location.

Mr. Brainwash has collaborated with Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee and rose to fame when Exit Through the Gift Shop, an Academy-nominated documentary, was released. A film produced by Banksy where Mr. Brainwash’s transition from film maker to street artist is documented, a visual artist emerged. His work can be found on the album covers of Madonna, Rick Ross and KYGO as well as Shameless and Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

On Carlton’s 4th floor guests can enter the Mr. Brainwash Room, a permanent living installation at that gallery, which will feature wall to wall artwork and décor pieces including customized Mr. Brainwash furniture. A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the Children’s Museum of the Arts, which unites children and artists to create and share ambitious works of art with their communities and the world.

Google hosted their holiday bash ‘Tis the Season down in the West Village. New features were celebrated as they launch this month, along with a few beloved ones–all of which will help make your holiday planning run a little smoother.

Whether you’re trying to find the right gift or holiday deal, searching for a specific baked good to bring to grandma’s, or just trying to navigate the busy season, they have something for you.

Happy Holidays!