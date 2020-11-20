Best of the Month of November

With Thanksgiving around the corner there is a lot to give thanks for as the good folks of America keep us smiling.

In New York City, hardworking individuals are keeping businesses going in style. Fantastic restaurants are making taste buds burst with joy. From the Michelin-recognized restaurant Hortus NYC, to the taqueria and cocktail haven Amigo by Nai, The Big Apple is singing praises on the food scene.

And, tomorrow MENO, the specialty tea house in the West Village, will be hosting an Art To Wear event featuring artist Teng Teng from 1pm – 5pm. Proceeds will be donated to Art Start. Art Start’s mission is to use the creative process to nurture the voices, hearts, and minds of historically marginalized youth, offering a space for them to imagine, believe, and represent their creative vision for their lives and communities.

The beauty and health workforce is also out to make a difference in the local community. You can find pop-ups for manicures hosted by BABE wine in town. Or get in a perfect workout with trainers hosting creative sessions in parks and on Zoom, such as with Maurice Talton, who actively works to give back to charitable foundations in New York.

Also, you can have a divine haircut at My Darling Ivy. Co-owners Manny Rolon, Mark Bustos, and VJ Moscaritola along with a talented team of stylists are making hair magic happen on a daily basis.

In the fundraising world, Hope for Depression Research Foundation held its 14h Annual Luncheon Seminar virtually, raising over $650,000 for life-saving research. Veteran journalist and host of CBS Sunday Morning, Jane Pauley and actress and entrepreneur, Taraji P. Henson accepted awards.

And, with Thanksgiving looking different this year for many of us, French’s partnered with America’s favorite TV Mom, Wendi McLendon-Covey, hosted an Instagram Live where “The Goldbergs” star discussed her tips and tricks for celebrating the holidays- all while showing her fans how to cook her go-to Thanksgiving dish and an American classic, French’s Green Bean Casserole.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.