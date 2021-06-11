Best of the Week

Here are simply some things we loved this week in June.

NYC-based visual artist and creative director, Jonathan Rosen, makes his NFT debut with back-to-back exhibitions on two of the world’s biggest art stages. Rosen, known for his language-based and experiential art, launched first on W1 Curate’s state-of-the-art, 36 screen 3-story LED facade in the heart of London’s Oxford Street (May 24th – June 6th). Then, billed as “The Biggest Drop in Times Square since New Years Eve”, Rosen will “drop” his NFT collection on Nasdaq’s state-of-the-art, 7-story-tall, curved digital tower, which will subsequently be auctioned off online (June 15th-16th).

With these two exhibitions, Rosen brings the digital space into our physical world, and explores the ways in which the rapid ascent of NFTs have acted as a disruptor to the traditional art market. In collaboration with Treum, the innovative minds and blockchain technology behind the wildly successful NFT art-project EulerBeats; Rosen will create four site-specific and on-chain NFTs using his trademark flashing phrase mechanism that fits appropriately into the illuminated backdrops of these two iconic locations. To commemorate Pride, a charity auction with Nasdaq’s Purpose Initiative and Broadway Cares, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, will celebrate purpose through inclusion to welcome the return of Broadway.

Rosen’s four NFT pieces titled, I WANT, BIG, DROP and FAMOUS continue his career exploration of human possibility and desire, this time with an emphasis on our universal need to be seen, to be successful, and for many, to be a star. With 65% of Gen Z aspiring to be famous (compared to 14% of Boomers), the artist reflects on society’s current drives, created and fueled by social media and technology. The desire for fame is not exclusive to the young (or artists for that matter), which is why Rosen is inviting his collectors to join in on the fame game. The five winning collectors of his 1-of-1 1000+ phrase pieces, will be given the opportunity to have their face, name and/or crypto wallet address displayed on the Nasdaq tower, next to their newly minted NFT.

Rooftop Films, the non-profit organization and film community celebrated as New York’s home for independent films, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Rooftop Films Summer Series, one of the longest running and largest outdoor showcases for independent film in the world. Keeping with a 25-year long tradition, the Summer Series will open with a collection of new short films on Thursday, June 17th, at Green-Wood Cemetery. The screenings will follow all CDC and state guidelines which allow for more New Yorkers to gather safely for cultural events. The Rooftop Films Summer Series is presented by SundanceTV.

“Last year, Rooftop Films was able to create drive-in venues across New York City and present more than 150 outdoor events – but nothing replaces the experience of being seated together in a crowd, watching a film that transports us to another place and reminds us that we are very much not alone,” said Dan Nuxoll, President of Rooftop Films. “As we selected the films for this year’s Summer Series, we sought out bold new works that focus the beams of light shining through the darkness, capture the celebrations that became acts of resistance, and depict the happy accidents that only come about when we gather as one.”

Enduring Hearts hosted its 6th Annual Bourbon Gala & Auction – Special Belmont & Bourbon Event – on Saturday, June 5, at the Rustix Manor located in Woodstock, GA. Guests enjoyed a live watch party of the Belmont Stakes, over 11 top-shelf whiskeys, gourmet southern cuisine, 50+ silent auction items, rare live auction VIP experience that included private jet service to the Buffalo Trace distillery with a VIP tour, and a private barrel selection of Blanton’s Original Single Barrell Bourbon Whiskey from Sazerac with accommodations at the new private Stagg Lodge overlooking the distillery. TIFFANY & CO. awarded a signature hat to the most fashionable lady, Heather Christie. The event far exceeded the goal of raising $620,000 with donations over $850,000.

Under the auspices of H.E. Philippe Etienne (Ambassador of France), Jérémie Robert (Consul General of France in New York), and Le Comte Gilbert La Fayette, Opera Lafayette presents a musical Soirée; their virtual gala, chaired by Marifé Hernandez and Nizam P. Kettaneh, with guest hosts Ishtar Méjanès and Maryvonne de Saint-Pulgent, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT. Soprano Anna Reinhold and Justin Taylor (harpsichord) will present music of early 17th century Italy by Girolamo Frescobaldi, Claudio Monteverdi, and Barbara Strozzi filmed at La Fondation Singer-Polignac in Paris.

On Sunday, June 20, the festivities continue with Opera Lafayette’s Fête de la Musique – 12 hours of FREE original classical performances online. From 8 AM until 8 PM, hear music from Bach, Forqueray, and Roussel, watch behind-the-scenes views into the creation of a production, and engage with family-friendly musical programming. Travel virtually across the world to historic Edvard Grieg House in Leipzig, Washington D.C.’s Tregaron Conservancy, Fondation Singer-Polignac in Paris, and more! What began as a singular Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982, has expanded to millions of musicians participating from more than 120 countries on five continents. Each year on the first day of summer, communities around the world come together to celebrate music with free concerts.

Coming up the much buzzed about film, starring Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington, Danny A. Abeckaser, David James Elliott, Minka Kelly, David Cade, John Magaro, and AnnaSophia Robb, among others, hits theatres and digital streaming channels on June 25, 2021. LANSKY, by writer/director Eytan Rockaway, is set to be the crime-drama for summer 2021.

Rockaway’s script was inspired by actual conversations that took place between Eytan’s father, Rob Rockaway and gangster Meyer Lansky before his death. Danny departs his often seen mobster and nightlife character roles for the other side of the law, playing an FBI agent.