Best Products to Brighten Your Summer

Summer is a season of bliss, especially after all that we have been through. Celebrate the season and bring light to your days with these amazing products.

For beauty get your manis and pedis looking bright and beautiful without having to worry about chipping. SOPHi Nail Polish long-lasting manicure kit is truly fabulous. Non-toxic and with no harsh chemicals, this water-based formula leaves nails healthy and the color selections will have you feeling super summer fresh. Use with SOPHi Prime + Shine + Seal System for best wear. Since this water-based polish doesn’t have any harsh chemicals, this Primer + Sealer and Shine Topcoat duo gives the polish lasting power.

Truly, it’s a bit of a miracle product for those looking for a healthy manicure that lasts from beach to pool.

For your little ones they can join along in the beauty fun with Piggy Paint. It’s a line of adorable water-based nail polish for kids is made from the safest ingredients and puts a rainbow of colors. They even smell fun with great scents. Mom and Dad will also love that they are non-toxic, non-flammable, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Get even more beauty fun on with the kids with Rock the Locks. It is a fun hair care line for kids has bold packaging that kids love. No harsh chemicals, no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes or petrolatum makes it fantastic. SHAKE & SHIMMER Glitter Hairspray is perfect for those summer slumber parties.

After a long day of summer hiking try the wonderful Footnanny. The super luxurious products for pampering for the feet and we love what Gloria L. Williams has done! She is longtime personal pedicurist to Oprah Winfrey and her signature Foot Cream formula features five key components (soy, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin C, and vitamin E) that work together to nurture the body through the feet. Top sellers include Lavender, Peppermint, Tea Tree, Chocolate, and Eucalyptus.

For face care, we have two lines we love to leave skin glowing this season.

First, MyCHELLE’s amazing Hydrate Collection features Hyaluronic Acid which focuses on adding much-needed hydration to thirsty, dry skin. Like all of MyCHELLE”s products, it’s safe and leaves your skin feeling refreshed and beautiful. After a full day of sunscreen and sweating outside, there is nothing better than coming home and washing up and putting this line on your face. It is soothing and the eye cream just brings you so much joy.

Finally, the Vitabrid C12 brand at The Allure Store NY pop up shop is a fantastic find to add to your summer shopping list.

Vitabrid CG is a stabilized form of Vitamin C, developed by submerging pure vitamin C in between bio-friendly mineral layers.This technology delivers active vitamin C deep into the dermis layer of the skin for over 12 hours. It leaves your skin looking firmer and brighter, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Here is to a beautiful summer.