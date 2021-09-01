Best ways to make the most out of your spare room

The spare room is one of the hardest places to decorate. You may be reserving the room for when you have children or need a home office. Or, you might be currently using the room as a storage space with no organisation system in place. It can be tempting to shut the door and pretend that the room doesn’t exist. However, a spare room is a brilliant opportunity to get creative with your home and adapt it to your lifestyle.

Here are a few ideas on how to use the spare space in your home.

Make it a gym

A spare room doesn’t have to be a guest room. If you enjoy working out, you could add some wall mirrors and workout equipment to make it an at-home gym. Install a speaker system and TV to play your at-home workout videos on or to pump the music as loud as you want. You can monitor your form with wall mirrors and deck the floor out with gym mats. Make a space that’s styled for you and your hobbies.

A dressing room

Shopping is definitely a hobby, and you need somewhere to store all of your clothes. A walk-in wardrobe is an essential for any fashionistas or luxury property owners. Add a few spotlights and decorative touches to make your dream dressing room come to life. Use a shelving unit to display some of your favourite handbags and shoes in the room.

Games room

If you have older children, you might want to adapt your space to their needs as well. Make your spare room into a second living room or games room for them. They can hang out with their friends, store their video games and keep their mess to one area. Genius, right? They can use their part-time jobs or pocket money to kit the room out with a pool table, TV or new video game set. Space and a little freedom to express themselves is every teenager’s dream.

Home office

Make your spare room into a smart home office if you are working from home for the foreseeable future. Deck the room out with industrial metal accents, deep wood furniture and a few exposed bulbs. Just make sure to go for an ergonomic desk chair so you can be comfortable all day long.

Your spare room can be anything you want it to be. Try to make the most out of the space and appreciate the extra room.