Bethpage Burger Bar Brightens Your Day

Bethpage Burger Bar (4011 Hempstead Turnpike – Bethpage) is out to brighten your day.This trendy spot has phenomenal dishes, gorgeous seating and best of all they are creating jobs during the pandemic. Serving up some of the best burgers, vegan and comfort foods on the east end they only use top quality meats and ingredients.

The team at Bethpage Burger Bar along with A2Z Restaurant Consulting devised the design and safety protocols to ensure that customers will enjoy eating their favorite foods 7 days a week with a menu accommodating a wide array of specialty items along with vegetarian options.

As an added point of safety, the eatery has installed the latest technology point of sales system with each table having its own QR code so that they can order and pay for their meal right from their own phone.

Highlights on the menu include Lobster Rolls, Black N Blue Bacon Burgers, Sweet Potato Veggie Burgers, Filet Mignon Steak Burgers, Salmon Burgers and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, to name a few.

In addition to their fresh food, specialty cocktails, desserts, and mouth-watering milk shakes topped off with Chonky Cookies by Long Island startup bakery owner Heather Friedfertig, will be offered to satisfy any sweet tooth.

“I’m excited to be involved in the project and bring the Bethpage Burger Bar to our community. The Bethpage Burger Bar will become one of the iconic eateries for people craving tasty burgers and old-fashioned comfort food that are reasonably priced,” said Eddie Fahmy, owner A2Z Restaurant Consulting and Spokesperson Bethpage Burger Bar. “Additionally, Bethpage Burger Bar is offering a free meal to first responders Monday – Wednesday as they’re committed to giving back to our heroes, local nonprofits and food insecure on Long Island. We look forward to seeing everybody soon.”

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday – 4:00pm-10:00pm and weekends from 11:30am-10:00pm.