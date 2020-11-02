MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Bethpage Burger Bar Celebrates Grand Opening with Marty Lyons Foundation



This weekend Bethpage Burger Bar celebrated its official grand opening with a socially distanced soiree. It was a special day that celebrated a fantastic business thriving in the pandemic with a little help from some sports fans and foodie lovers alike.

Attendees at the grand event were greeted by former NY Jets legends Greg Buttle and Marty Lyons. Each autographed posters and cards and Lyons handed out copies of his recently published book, If These Walls Could Talk.

Owner, Harry Singh along with A2Z restaurant consultant Eddie Fahmy were on hand and excited to see how many guests came out in support of the grand opening. Singh is donating 10% of the proceeds from the day’s grand opening receipts to the Marty Lyons Foundation and promises to not only personally match it, but to make the organization a charity of choice that he will support throughout the year. The mission of the group is to fulfill wishes to children who have been diagnosed as having terminal or life-threatening illnesses. 

“I am thankful we have another person that’s willing to take a chance to open up a restaurant,” stated Lyons. “And just as importantly, there are people out here in the community that can help create a partnership. It is a great opportunity for us…It’s not always about the money that you raise at a certain event. It’s about the awareness. We are all here to change the life of the child.”

DJ Chef made the crowd sway in their distanced tables by spinning hit beats. Guests were enjoying what has been touted the best burgers, chili, wings and mouth-watering milk shakes.

The Bethpage Burger Bar located at 4011 Hempstead Turnpike – Bethpage, LI is a family friendly eatery that will serve different types of burgers, comfort food and vegetarian dishes reasonably priced. Their core mission is to serve fantastic burgers in a welcoming setting, with friendly service, delicious desserts, shakes and cocktails, while making Bethpage Burger Bar a generous supporter of the community and a great place to work and eat.

For more information visit here.

