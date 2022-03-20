MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Betsy Wolfe returns to The Green Room 42!

Betsy Wolfe returns to The Green Room 42!

Betsy’s back at The Green Room 42, April 29th and 30th at 7pm. You know what’s gonna happen. Or do you? Join Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years, Edwin Drood) as she sings songs you know, and some you don’t. She will be incredibly funny, and you’re going to have the best night yet of this pandemic…until the next variant.

Special Guests – Alex Newell April 29 and Jessica Vosk April 30!

Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable “lesbians from next door,” in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) with Georgia King and Kat Foster and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct. Wolfe’s other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT’s world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane’s adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 60 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The New York Pops, and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. In 2018 Wolfe founded BroadwayEvolved, a groundbreaking musical theatre training program for students. www.broadwayevolved.com   www.betsywolfe.com

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Sam Harris: Openly Gray! at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below 

Craig J HorsleyMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Mia Pinero Growing Up!

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Minuets and The Ukraine, Broadway Singing Coach Attacked, Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical and Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Tony and Grammy Award-winning John Lloyd Young Returns to The Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

Stephen SorokoffMarch 14, 2022
Read More

T2C talks to Liz Callaway About To Steve with Love

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2022
Read More

My View: Time Stands Still For Christine Andreas

Stephen SorokoffMarch 13, 2022
Read More

My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

Stephen SorokoffMarch 11, 2022
Read More

T2C Talks To Sam Harris and Being Openly Grey

Suzanna BowlingMarch 11, 2022
Read More