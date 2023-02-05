Betty Buckley, Deborah Cox and Max von Essen Are Added To The New York Pops Tribute to Barry Manilow at Carnegie Hall

The 40th Birthday Gala for The New York Pops, This One’s For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, will honor Grammy and Emmy winner Barry Manilow. The Gala which will be held May 1 at 7 PM in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage is led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke. The show has added Tony winner Betty Buckley, Deborah Cox, Tony nominee Max von Essen, Erich Bergen, and Charo as well as cast members from the recent Off-Broadway production of Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony, including Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The performance will also include Kids on Stage students, led by director Brian Worsdale; and The Camp Broadway Ensemble, led by director-choreographer Theo Lencicki and music director Christine Riley. Additional performers will be forth coming.

The concert will include music from Manilow’s wide-ranging catalog. The Tony-honored artist is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide.

The Gala will also celebrate Corporate Honoree Tamara Alesi, CEO at Mediaplus North America, and Legacy Honorees Patty and James Read, honored for their many years of support to The New York Pops.

Proceeds from the Gala support the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. An optional black tie dinner and dance will follow at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Visit CarnegieHall.org.