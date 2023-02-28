Connect with us

Off Broadway

Betty Smith’s Never-Before-Seen Play Becomes a Woman Gets A Stunning World Premiere By The Mint Theatre

Published

1 hour ago

on

It has taken 92 years for Betty Smith’s 1931 play Becomes A Woman to make its debut and after last night one wonders why. Smith is know for her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” where we first meet Francie Nolan, as a young girl and reaching just 17. In Becomes A Woman,” Smith’s heroine Francie (Emma Pfitzer Price) is now 19 and working as a singing sales clerk at the sheet music counter of Kress Dime Store.

Mint Theater Company presents “Becomes A Woman” by Betty Smith from Mint Theater Company on Vimeo.

Men are constantly after her, but she vows to never fall for any of them, and never have children. Her co-workers Florry (Pearl Rhein) and Tessie (Gina Daniels) believe this is out of fear rather than independence, finding her too afraid for life.

When the bosses son Leonard Kress Jr. (Peterson Townsend), enters Francie, is enamored of his looks and lifestyle and can not see the cad he is. Francie wants more than what she was born into and thinks she can move above her station.

Jed Brown, Antoinette LaVecchia

Three months later, she brings Kress to meet her family. Her father an abusive police officer (Jed Brown), tells Kress how everybody likes him, how he treats even the prostitutes with compassion, when Francie announces that she and Mr. Kress are getting married her mother (Antoinette LaVecchia)  gets to the heart of the matter: “Do you have to get married?” Francie is silent. Ma is devastated. Pa is infuriated; kicking her out of the house and forcing Kress to marry her. Francie, realizing that Kress does not want to marry her, begs her father to stop trying to make him do so. He doesn’t listen.

In Act III Tessie and her boyfriend Max (Jason O’Connell) have helped and nurtured Francie, who has thrived. She is offered a cabaret contract by a sleazy booking agent (Philip Taratula),who wants to use her. Then Leonard Kress Sr. (Duane Botte) comes by and learns what a down to earth Francie really is. He wants her to stay married to his son, but in the end Francie becomes her own person despite life’s ups and downs, and mostly downs.

The cast is terrific especially, Jed Brown, Duane Botte and Jason O’Connell. These men all have fabulous comedic timing ye touch our hearts. Gina Daniels anchors the show, but it is newcomer Emma Pfitzer Price as Francie who makes us fall in love and want her to succeed. Her emotional journey has us rooting for her and cheering her in the end. Ms. Price also charms in the singing department.

Directed by Britt Berke the pacing is done well, but the gesturing is a little too much. After Act 11 we should be in tears and we almost are.

Vicki R. Davis’ set, Emilee McVey-Lee’s costumes, M.L. Geiger’s lights and the sound and original music by M. Florian Staab are so well done and make this a visual candy box.

In one year Francie overcomes life, it’s circumstances and becomes more than a woman, she becomes seasoned. This play has a lot to say and it done with florist, heart and soul.

Becomes A Woman: Mint Theater at New York City Center Stage II through March 1st. Two and a half hours with two intermissions.

Fall River Fishing Absurdist Theatre Turns Elementary

Published

1 day ago

on

February 26, 2023

By

If you are looking for out there look theatre, look no further than Fall River Fishing at the Connelly Theatre. Performed and written by Belham company members Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox, you will wonder why….and after the second act be even more confused as to how this all comes together.

Jamie Smithson, Zuzanna Szadkowski Photo by Ashley Garrett

The first half is a take on Lizzie Borden. Here breakfast starts out with patriarch Andrew (Tony Torn), trophy wife Abby (Susannah Millonzi),uncle Nathan (Eric Smithson), Lizzie (Szadkowski) and the family maid Bridget (Knox), verbally attacking each other using food like “chunky” yogurt, “funky” mutton, and gravy that looks like applesauce to make digs. Then the murders begin. Abby goes first after insulting Lizzie, but it is not Lizzie, but Bridget, who’s in love with Lizzie, who does the deed. She moves onto her father as Nathan, discovers the body. Nathan is also in love with Lizzie.

Jamie Smithson, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Tony Torn,
and Susannah Millonzi Photo by Ashley Garrett

In the meantime they put on playlets of  “Eva Braun/Helen Keller and Hitler” and then Nora from A Doll’s House with a Sharon Tate cameo, which comes into play in act two, when Nora (Szadkowski) and Torvaldt (Smithson) who are childless invite childhood friend Christine (Millonzi) over for dinner. She brings Nils (Torn) and the two of them can’t keep their hands or tongues off each after meeting the previous night in a support group “for loved ones of victims of murder.” Christine’s neighbors were all killed; “I was out of the country. I missed it.” Nils, however “murdered his wife and two daughters years and years ago on Christmas Eve and was allegedly acquitted. To make matters weirdier a bloodied heavily pregnant, Sharon Tate (Knox), shows up acting like Torvaldt  mother. Christine takes over the kitchen, and a massive bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce starts getting shoved into each other’s mouths like some bazaar wedding cake ritual.

Tony Torn,
and Susannah Millonzi Photo by Ashley Garrett

Everything in this production looks like it was written and performed in some badly directed (Eric Tucker), acted and written community theatre class. This is two hours and forty minutes I can never get back.

Deb Knox, Zuzanna Szadkowski Photo by Ashley Garrett

Fall River Fishing opened Feb. 26, 2023, at the Connelly Theatre, 220 E 4th Street and runs through March 9.

Titanique is Céline “Fu**ing” Dion Unsinkable

Published

2 days ago

on

February 26, 2023

By

What an absolute blast this show is. I can’t even begin to tell you how much fun I had downtown at the Daryl Roth Theatre the night I saw the hit musical comedy and parody, Titanique, starring the magnificently funny and supremely gifted Marla Mindelle (Broadway’s Sister Act; Netflix’s “Special“) as Canada’s legendary songstress, Céline “Fucking” Dion. Created and co-written by Mindelle, along with the dreamy Constantine Rousouli (Off-Broadway’s Cruel Intentions; “This is the Night“), who is our hunky Jack Dawson on this voyage, and director Tye Blue, who, in his own words, has been “perfecting the Titanique pop-culture parody genre for several years in Los Angeles, directing and co-creating [like he did here] musical adaptation of Mean Girls, The Devil Wears Prada” and so many more, Titanique is a high seas magnificently cheeky adventure, filled from bow to stern with hilarity and utterly brilliant parody. Overflowing with only Celine Dion songs, performed to perfection courtesy of music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Nicholas James Connell (youtube’s @NicholasConnell), assisted by a solid sound design by Lawrence Schober (Prospect Theatre’s American Morning), this hilariously delicious musical plows forward through the kooky, wacky waters of the iceberg-laden north sea, with Céline forever standing by your side (and sometimes awkwardly getting too close and in between) on a journey like no other. This ship is as right as ridiculously right can be, and should not be missed.

So win that hand at poker, get a ticket (or 3), and listen up. I’m going to do my utmost best to not give up one clue or joke for your sailing, as it would be a great disservice to all. But played out most energetically on a stage that looks like a low (to medium) budget Anything Goes national tour, designed delightfully by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom (KPOP, Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street), with lighting by Paige Seber (The Flea’s Good Friday) and one surprise cutout culprit who shouldn’t be there (union rules et al.), the cast is completely game, and up for a swimmingly good time at all costs. Mindelle is the perfect leader, bashing out laughs every chance she gets. She sings and improvises gloriously, causing a classic Carol Burnett Show moment of infectious (vaginal and otherwise) giggles and laughs from her fellow passengers as they all try their best to keep a straight serious face. You can’t help but love that, but the odds are against them. Mindelle and Russell Daniels (Off-Broadway’s Awesome 80’s Prom) as the “Fair” screaming and scheming mother Ruth, are just too damn funny and sharp. Rousouli, in the best and tightest pants, courtesy of costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway’s Holiday Inn), gives us a butt-tastic, hilarious, and handsome Jack, alongside an incredibly voiced and very funny Carrie St. Louis (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Rose Dewitt Bukater, “just a quirky little ingénue trying to find her way“, both delivering the goods time and time again. They are a dream team of hilarity, finding the ridiculous in every sketch and floating door they can strap on.

Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle, and Carrie St. Louis in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Photo by Chad David Kraus.

But let’s be Fair!, and not forget the others, called out and given the space, the songs, and the jokes to shine over and over again. Mark Evans (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire) as the perfectly poised and posed Cal, and (in the performance I saw) Kristina Walz (Rock of Ages National Tour) as the legendary Kathy Bates, or should I say, the Unsinkable Molly Brown (a part usually played by Desireé Rodriguez), fill the theatre with their well-timed hijinks, gloriously strong voices, and superb comic talent, throwing fire on those engines that are driving this ship forward into the night. Aviance Hoyles (Off-Broadway’s Bat Out of Hell) as ‘The Seaman’ kicks some solid song-strutting ass (and legs) in all the parts he takes on, especially when becoming the most surprising iceberg one could ever imagine. Courtney Bassett (Broadway’s Great Comet), Donnie Hammond (Quintessence’s King Lear), and Brad Greer (TNG’s Jerry Springer The Opera) (standing in for Blu Allen) fill out the song and the ship with their gorgeous background vocalizations with a wink and a grin. And Rosé (“RuPaul’s Drag Race“) as both Victor Garber and Luigi camp it up strong, although maybe they have been given a bit too much wacky rope to run with in their inhabitations, taking it a bit further over-board than needed. And even though I can’t say she is the “winner of this week’s drag challenge“, no one, and I mean no one, can sink this unsinkable wacky and wise ship, it’s just too much fun.

Now pound that chest, and hold your fist up high, Céline. And go, board this doomed but delightfully funny ship. Cause “it’s a Céline Dion fever dream of what really happened in her eyes on the Titanic on that fateful night, which is low-key, a gay fantasia of chaos,” as reported by Alex Ellis (who was the original Titanique Rose) in a Playbillinterview. Cause what could be better than that? Pretty much nothing. So join in with the fun and musical madness of this epic voyage, and find out just how important Céline “Fucking” Dion is to all those hilariously doomed passengers on board the unsinkable Titanique. You will not regret it.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Anthony Rapp’s Without You Gets the Rent Right, But Disconnects When it Gets Personal

Published

3 days ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

How do you measure this crazy emotional lifetime that Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s If/Then) has formed to tell twenty-seven years since the death of Rent composer Jonathan Larson? The “Seasons of Love” that lives strong in the lyrics, planted beautifully in that epic song, ring true as Without You, his off-Broadway solo show that is being presented with gusto at New World Stages, comes into life before us. It drives forward with a rock opera rhythm and robust feel, sharp but not so subtle from the get-go, digging hard into a past that brought this man such joy, yet also layering in sadness and grief about a man he idolized, and a mother lost to cancer.

It, and every moment when Rapp recounts with pride and exhilaration his involvement with the musical Rent, feels achingly connected and emotionally pure. Tears run down my face as he unpacks his heart about a project that he relishes, from the first audition, for which he dazzles us with a rendition of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., to the final chorus of that same song at the end of his 90min one-act show, with musical direction and orchestrations by Daniel A. Weiss (Broadway’s Taboo). But here’s the problem with the show. And I feel somewhat guilty saying this. The most moving parts are pretty much only about Jonathan Larson, their friendship, work relationship, and his untimely death, and when Rapp tries to shift the focus onto his own grief, around his sweet-sounding complex mother who most sadly died of cancer, the effort feels forced and almost uncomfortably so. He’s a fine storyteller, but not an elegant or complex writer, especially when he formulates and sings the country song “Wild Bill“, the name he has assigned to his mother’s cancer, against a backdrop of projected cowboy imagery and disconnecting graphics.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

Based on Rapp’s memoir, “Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss and the Musical Rent” which was published 17 years ago, he is gunning to tell us the tale of his participation in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning, Rent, and his connection to Larson, while also unpacking and layering in the advancing illness of his mother. Anthony Rapp’s Without You finds engagement, quite profoundly, on a deep emotional level whenever he voices the words and ideas of others. But doesn’t exactly connect when using his own. Like when Rapp delivers Larson’s beautifully touching speech made at a dinner table with all the newly formed company of Rent. That reenactment and all the other Rent/Larson moments elevated the emotionality of Without You, coerced tears of sadness from my eyes, breaking my heart and taking me back to that moment when I first saw this beautiful show in 1996 at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre. Larson’s story is moving and as utterly sad as Rapp delivers this tale forward, particularly when he portrays Larson introducing some of the musical’s magnetic songs at a gathering before the legendary Off-Broadway run.

I’ve always loved La Bohème, and I’ve also always loved Billy Joel and Elton John and the Who, and I’ve loved Stephen Sondheim and the medium of musical theater. And I wanted to write something that could incorporate all of those influences. Well, a few years ago, several of my friends told me they were HIV-positive. And then a couple of them died. And I realized I had to write something in response.

A completely moving moment, that is for sure, registering grief and loss from the first bars of the score. It makes sense, that Without You, as directed by Steven Maler (Commonwealth Shakespeare Co’s Birdy), is formed around loss, and in that safe, nostalgic framework, with a set etched from the same handbook of the musical, designed solidly by Eric Southern (ATC’s Tell Hector I Miss Him), who also did the lighting, grief can be revealed and worked through. Pointed moments are brought forward. Some threads are exposed, with a few never finding their way back in, like many of the other actors who also were in the show, and that is a shame, but the focus is on Larson, and Rapp, without any of the other fine actors that graced that stage. With pointed costumes by Angela Vesco, an uneven sound design by Brian Ronan (Broadway’s Some Like it Hot), and some historic projections by David Bengali (Broadway’s 1776), those engagements and constructs around Rent are everything and more, even with those holes. The sadness and loss are complete and powerful, even as we are aware that it is Larson who we are connecting to and feeling for, with Rapp being the conduit, one step removed from the beating core.  And when it veers off the nostalgia track into a wider exploration of grief and familial loss, the piece loses its inventive rhythm and connective tissue.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

The story of mortality, loss, sickness, and the death of his mother is tender and heartfelt, but, and I feel terrible saying this, as the loss of a loved one is forever terrible and heart-breaking, remained one step emotionally removed. As a storyteller, in this arena, the writing felt overly simplistic and without nuance or the poetry that is displayed when Rapp discusses Larson and Rent. I feel for him, but within the construct of the show, his personal loss somehow never really enters my heart in the same way as when he utilizes Larson’s words. Even when the woman who eventually helped Rapp deal with his grief and the loss of his mother felt like an oversimplification of a journey that is never that tidy. Holding those two realities the two discussed together is a wonderfully powerful symbol and idea, yet one that feels like it would be harder to hold than what is presented here. It seems clear Rapp’s mother, even inside her tender difficulty with Rapp’s sexuality, meant the world to him, and the loss of a person that dear is devastating, I am not sure he was able to pull us into the uniqueness of that unfolding in the same emotional way he was able to in his rehashing of Rent, which is an uncomfortable thing to witness, fathom, and understand.

I couldn’t help but be confused by this lopsided emotional response, but in those musical Rent moments, when he did a reprise of “Seasons of Love” once again, I longed for the rest of the cast to step out of the shadows and join him in the storytelling of the making of Rent. To return the musical to its originating family, and for the collective to layer their voices once again so that this great song could fill the space with that same magical love, sadness, and celebration that I experienced back in 1996. As a performer, Rapp’s voice is solid and true, but singing a song that was originally sung by a company of actors makes one realize that a singular voice doesn’t do it justice. Nor does Without You, with songs by Jonathan Larson, Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia, do justice to his mother or the strong emotional memory of Rent. I am so sorry to say. I think I would rather watch the documentary, 25 Years of RENT -Measured in Love, one more time.

Anthony Rapp’s Without You at New World Stages. Photo by Russ Rowland.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Continue Reading
