MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Betty White’s Collection of Memorabilia, Scripts, Furniture, Jewelry, Personal Items and Wardrobe at Julien’s Auctions

Betty White’s Collection of Memorabilia, Scripts, Furniture, Jewelry, Personal Items and Wardrobe at Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars, proudly presents “Property From The Life And Career Of Betty White” , an exclusive presentation and celebration of the legendary actress and cultural icon’s extraordinary life and eight decade spanning career taking place live in a three-day auction event in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com. On offer is an exclusive collection of over 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

Highlights of Betty White’s collection pertaining to her legendary career in show business include: White’s original director chair from The Golden Girls set; The Golden Girls pilot first draft script, as well as The Golden Girls production used pilot script, signed by White; a production used script for part one of the finale of The Golden Girls, “One Flew Out of the Cuckoo’s Nest,” signed by the cast Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty; a plaque from The Golden Girls Sunset Gower Studios/Stage 2; production used scripts for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, some with annotations by White; an envelope from the 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards, announcing the nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and the winner, Betty White on The Mary Tyler Moore Show; an original framed The Mary Tyler Moore Show cast photograph featuring a plaque engraved “Betty,” with a handwritten note from Mary Tyler Moore and Grant Tinker; a goodbye plaque from the cast and crew of The Betty White Show; her Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award; her 1994 Television Academy Hall of Fame award; her 2015 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Icon”; her Emmy Award nomination certificates for The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, and Hot in Cleveland; a circa 1950’s Tele-Views Award for Favorite Female Personality; an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nomination certificate for “Best Daytime Program” for The Betty White Show; original taping tickets for The Betty White Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Pet Set; The Golden Girls cast gifts to the crew, engraved with the cast names Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty; White’s diamond set wedding band and wedding band worn by her husband Allen Lunden; her dazzling red carpet and award appearance gowns worn by White to the 42nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the 27th annual Patsy Awards and the 12th Annual People’s Choice Awards among others; photographs, art, memorabilia, and awards related to White’s extensive advocacy for animals, and more.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Theatre News: The Phantom of the Opera, Some Like It Hot, Cinderella and What Is Where

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

New Musical from 2-Time Tony™ Award-Winner Greg Kotis and More Featured in New York Theatre Barn’s Award-Winning New Works Series

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

My View: The Sound Of Music Is Also Below Broadway

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Real Canaan Theatre Sells Strong with a Modern Fun The Merchant of Venice

RossSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Magda KatzSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Prospect Seeks Applicants for 2022 Musical Theater Lab

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Meet The Father Son Duo Nathan and Taylor Purdee and Learn About Their New Musical Film

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Mama, I Want To Sing! Auditions

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Announces 2023 Dates and Location

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More