Between The Lines A Tween Musical That Speaks To The Child In All Of Us

The new musical Between the Lines at first seems just for tweens, but by the second act, it starts to speak to the child within all us, telling us to write our own stories.


Between The Lines follows 17-year-old Delilah (the talented Arielle Jacobs), whose father has left  the family for a Yoga teacher. His wife (Julia Murney) is too wrapped up in her own problems, that she doesn’t she her daughter is on the brink. Delilah escapes through books and discovers Prince Oliver (Jake David  Smith), who blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. While reading the story yet again, Prince Oliver first sends a message and the starts speaking to her. As Delilah’s world spirals out of control, she finds herself in the book she is addicted to.

Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith photo by Matt Murphy

Being the new kid at school Delilah is bullied by Allie (Hillary Fisher), her brain dead boyfriend Ryan (Will Burton), and her minions (Jerusha Cavazos and Sean Stack). When they sing “Inner Thoughts,” Burton steals the show. Delilah finds a friend in Jules (Wren Rivera), a non-binary character who helps her connect.

The cast of In Between The Lines photo by Matt Murphy

In the meantime Delilah’s teacher (Vicki Lewis), wants her in the creative writing club and her school therapist (John Rapson) wants her to relate to non fictional charters.

Vicki Lewis photo by Matt Murphy

The best moments in the show are Vicki Lewis’ comedic “Mr. Darcy and Me”, The mermaids lead by Wren Rivera as Ondine in “Do It For You” and Will Burton’s turn as his fairytale character Frump in the tap dancing tour de force “Out Of Character”

The cast of In Between The Lines photo by Matt Murphy

Based on Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer’s young-adult novel, the book by Timothy Allen McDonald is clever and touching with some snarky quips. The songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson are, adorable. The standout power ballad is “I’m Not Through.”

Julia Murney Photo Matthew Murphy

Jacobs is stellar, Murney brings another side to divorce and the two are believable as mother and daughter. Smith has a glorious voice and seems princely, Lewis is a find, but who steals the show is Rivera and Burton, who I would love to see more of.

Jeff Calhoun’s direction is innovative. Tobin Ost’s set, Gregg Barnes’ costumes, Jason Lyons’ lighting, and Caite Hevner’s whimsical projections make this delicious to look at.

Between the Lines is perfect for all those kids who parents have or who are getting a divorce. Did you know every 42 seconds, there is at least one divorce in America? That equates to 86 divorces per hour, 2,046 divorces per day, 14,364 divorces per week, and 746,971 divorces per year. This show has a seriously captive audience.

Between the Lines: Second Stage at the Tony Kiser Theater, 305 W. 43rd St. until October 2nd.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

