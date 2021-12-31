Beware of Kleenex’s Antiviral Facial Tissues

When I got COVID I spit into the product Kleenex Antiviral Facial Tissue. There was a strange taste in my mouth when I did, but I chalked that up to the taste bud condition, which comes with the disease.

Then I spilt cat food on my foot and got the Kleenex wet and it turned a strange shade of blue. Now I was getting worried, so I had others in the house check the taste and viola, I was not the only one tasting this bitter odd taste.

In the meantime I wiped my eyes because they were weeping and they started to burn and close. My skin broke out into this weird rash. I ran out of toilet paper because I was quarantined and so I used the Kleenex to wipe myself and it burned.

I was now highly concerned and had a series of questions, so I wrote Kimberly Clark the owners of this product. To their credit they got right back to me. I missed their call so I called them with the number I had been given, asked for a Senior Representative, and gave them my reference number. The representative I was given was condescending and rude, but could not answer my questions. When I asked to speak to someone who could answer my questions I was told not today. I hung up as why was I calling.

I told them I would be writing this article, as the public needs to know what is going on. I went to Kleenex’s website and learned this product ingredients included: Citric Acid 7.51%, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate 2.02% and 90.47% other ingredients that are NOT Named.

In the comments here is what I found:

Was crying and went to use a tissue to clear the red, puffieness. BURNS LIKE CRAZY!

The following is only my experience, I developed a case of extreme dermatitis due from wearing a mask, so bad that my face literally has peeled. Several times in the past year. So , this is just a precaution for anyone who has developed skin sensitivity. I would advice the plain soft or just aloe.

Most likely has methylisothiazoline or similar preservative that I am highly allergic to. Causes small bumps on my skin that can blister and be painful

My daughter bought some from Costco and brought me two boxes. I immediately began smelling something chemical and my heart started racing. When I walked next to the tissues it was stronger so I sniffed the box. Bad idea! I could feel the results immediately and ran to get some Benadryl into my system. I grabbed the boxes and tossed them in my garage. Then I ran to washed off my arms, face, and hands. Then I had to open my windows to air out my house which still has the smell in it. I then warned my daughter to throw them away outside ASAP. I am a avid Kleenex fan but I can only use the regular plain (nothing added) version. Please never get rid of the plain Kleenex because every other maker adds junk to their tissues. This took us all by surprise to say the least. I hope you read this before making a purchase so you will be ready if you start to go into anaphylaxis.

In the Q&A section here is what I found.

are these safe to use on babies if wet? These facial tissues have only been tested on noses, so we don’t suggest using them any place else. Hope this helps!

are kleenex facial tissues flushable? our facial tissues aren’t flushable. Thank you.

what are the inert ingredients that are 97% of ingredients in the kleenex anti viral tissues. so many customers reportedly have irritation. are these dangerous if children or pets ingest? Thanks for reaching out to us. The active ingredients in these tissues which give them their anti-viral properties are citric acid and Sodium Laureth Sulfate. Other ingredients in these tissues are wood pulp, water and conditioners. They are safe to use on healthy skin, but should not be ingested. We hope this helps.

what chemical do you add to make it anti-viral? NO ANSWER! They lead you here where https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us/brands/ingredients/ingredient-library/kleenex-anti-viral-tissues. the answer is Citric Acid 7.51%, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate 2.02% and 90.47% other ingredients that are NOT Named.

I normally do not go to websites for establish products to see how the product can harm me. Now I wish I had.

There are no warnings on what this product can and can’t do and for those of us who have used Kleenex all our lives we grew up believing this product was safe. I don’t think it is and I can not get answers. If you have used this product and have had problems please e-mail me at suzanna@t2conline.com and let me know your story.

Until then be safe and I will keep you up to date.