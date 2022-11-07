MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Beware of Knives at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Beware of Knives at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Now, you can not even dine in NYC without a crime occurring or being stabbed. Joan Thompson, 41, of West Harlem and a cousin were eating at Ruth’s Chris located at 148 W 51st Street, Friday night when a large group of tourists got into an argument with the restaurant staff over a bill.

According to a source a male diner, 24, allegedly punched the woman Thompson was with and then Thompson allegedly grabbed a steak knife, approached the man and stabbed him in the back, puncturing a lung and underneath the arm pit. He tourist was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Thompson and her cousin ran off without paying the bill. At 2:00 a.m. the next day Thompson was arrested, charged with assault and appeared in a Manhattan Criminal Court.

Thompson claimed to have no memory of the stabbing, however was caught on video.

