Beware of Knives at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Now, you can not even dine in NYC without a crime occurring or being stabbed. Joan Thompson, 41, of West Harlem and a cousin were eating at Ruth’s Chris located at 148 W 51st Street, Friday night when a large group of tourists got into an argument with the restaurant staff over a bill.

According to a source a male diner, 24, allegedly punched the woman Thompson was with and then Thompson allegedly grabbed a steak knife, approached the man and stabbed him in the back, puncturing a lung and underneath the arm pit. He tourist was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Thompson and her cousin ran off without paying the bill. At 2:00 a.m. the next day Thompson was arrested, charged with assault and appeared in a Manhattan Criminal Court.

Thompson claimed to have no memory of the stabbing, however was caught on video.