BHI Therapeutic Sciences and Alpha Blu Skin Host NYFW Lounge

During New York Fashion Week, BHI Therapeutic Sciences, makers of the Alpha Blu skin care line, hosted a lovely lounge.

At the event Founder Dr. Brian Mehling and CEO Doreen Santora were on hand to greet guests and discuss the new line over refreshments.

Their unique ingredient is BLUE CELL, an immune-boosting stem cell-derived protein that has shown to be more effective for a majority of our customers than plant-based serums. Our research shows that 88% of participants saw better results from our BLUE CELL formula. This is because of its exclusive ability to penetrate your skin on a cellular level.